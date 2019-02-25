HPE, Samsung collaborate to accelerate 5G adoption

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Samsung Electronics have announced a partnership to jointly provide solutions to help communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate 5G deployment. The offerings would include solutions for virtual radio access networks (vRAN) and for 5G core networks, thus enabling CSPs to capitalise on the demand for data-intensive and low-latency services.

“5G enables a new world of inter-connectivity and will transform every sector in society, from automotive to healthcare,” Phil Davis, President Hybrid IT, Chief Sales Officer, HPE, said in a statement.

“HPE is proud to partner with Samsung to support communications service providers as they evolve their infrastructures to effectively deliver new 5G services to consumers and businesses,” Davis added.

As part of the agreement, a 5G vRAN solution would be made commercially available through Samsung, leveraging its vRAN software solutions and system integration services and the new HPE “Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System” which delivers high performance and low latency in a compact form factor.

HPE and Samsung would also deliver joint 5G core solutions and their initial offering would consist of “Samsung Packet Core” software products and selected HPE 5G core network function (NF) software products.

“Through close collaboration with HPE and leveraging Samsung’s knowledge and advanced technologies like core and RAN, both companies will work towards the universal goal of enabling the vision of creating a robust 5G ecosystem,” said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business, Samsung Electronics.

