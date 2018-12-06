Hubballi Dharwad Smart City to implement ICCC, IoT enabled ICT systems

NEC Technologies India has concluded a contract to provide command and control centre components and other IoT enabled smart ICT systems for Hubballi Dharwad Smart City (HDSCL). The project is expected to be implemented in a phased manner and will go live by mid-2019. Under the contract, NEC Technologies India will implement an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), city wide surveillance system and ICT based solid waste management system.

Additionally, NEC will also integrate ICCC with various other smart elements, including an Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), parking management system, smart poles, a geographic information system (GIS), power and water SCADA and others.

“Efficient, effective and timely implementation of various citizen friendly ICT systems and smart elements has been the key objective of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City. We have already implemented many smart systems like multi-level public parking management system, e-governance and Intelligent Transport Management System in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad. With a global MNC IT giant like NEC coming on board we hope to make Hubballi Dharwad one of the best smart cities of the country in next few months,” said Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Managing Director, HDSCL.

Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director, NEC Technologies India, said, “Hubballi, the cultural and educational hub of the state of Karnataka, is also the second largest city of the state and forms a continuous urban area with the city of Dharwad. Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities form the largest metropolitan area in the state after the capital Bengaluru. In order to make Hubballi Dharwad one of the best smart cities in the country, NEC will utilise its extensive experience in implementation of ICT based smart city solutions across the globe to introduce and integrate a variety of smart city elements with the Integrated Command and Control Centre.”

One of the key elements of the project is an ICT based solid waste management system in which RFID tags will be placed on around 300,000 household bins and garbage collection activity will be centrally tracked from the ICCC, right from the bin collection at households until dumping in designated areas. Citizens will also be able to send their grievances related to garbage collection directly to respective authorities through a smart mobile application. Higher authorities in Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) would be able to directly monitor and track all these activities through a common dashboard at ICCC.

