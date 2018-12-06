Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

EC Buzz | Indian drone startup sets worldclass benchmarks

Aarav Unmanned Systems is a drone start-up which builds next generation commercial grade drones.

VideoEC BuzzVideos
By Express Computer
23

Aarav Unmanned Systems is a drone start-up which builds next generation commercial grade drones. Vipul Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Aarav Unmanned Systems, speaks about how his team is providing end-to-end drone based solutions for enterprise applications in India, and are now ready to go global.

Read Full Story: here.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link