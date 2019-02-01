Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

IIT Ropar signs MoU with ID Tech Solutions for joint R&D in IoT and RFID-based solutions

By Express Computer
ID Tech announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar to identify and enhance joint research and development in the field of IoT and RFID. Prof. Harpreet Singh (Dean, ICSR&II, IIT Ropar) and Saurav Khemani – Director, ID Tech Solutions (P) Ltd. , signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, Punjab, India.

Under this MoU, IITRPR and ID Tech will jointly work on value creation for major Government initiatives across smart cities, as well as for the logistics and transportation domain, by leveraging advanced technologies. One of the areas this joint R&D aims to explore is the use of RFID to optimize the movement of vehicles through different tolls across the country, which can reduce long queues thereby reducing fuel consumption and pollution of idling vehicles across the various toll plazas in India. There are also plans to commercialize Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) achieved through this collaboration.

The objective was also to facilitate prestigious institutions such as the IITs achieve a better understanding of emerging technology requirements of IoT and RFID in different applications. Jointly they would be working on newer RFID technologies in various Smart City applications, such as smart vending machines, animal tracking, parking management and waste management. Apart from this hospital, industries and jails are using RFID tags for tracking their patients, workers, inmates respectively. ID Tech and IIT will jointly explore various use cases where RFID and IoT can be used to achieve efficiency.

“The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar is a relatively new IIT with young Faculty. We are steadily building research capabilities in collaboration with companies like ID Tech in R&D. We believe that such cooperation would open up new avenues of research for our brilliant students and faculty members. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration, which can make a significant impact on the society,” said Prof. Harpreet Singh from Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar.

Saurav Khemani at the MOU signing stated, “The signing of this MoU further strengthens the existing tie between ID Tech and the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar. Through this joint R&D effort, we aim to address social challenges posed by rapid urbanization and economic development in India, such as improving the efficiency of logistics networks, reducing road congestion and air pollution, and achieving smarter and safer cities.”


