LG joins hands with Chinese IoT firm for smart home solutions

LG Electronics Inc has said it will collaborate with Lumi United Technologies, a Chinese Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, to develop a wide range of smart home solutions.

The South Korean electronics maker signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lumi, Xiaomi”s IoT arm, to develop artificial intelligence-based smart home services, Yonhap news agency reported.

A smart home is an automated home system based on the IoT, sensors and services connected through a wireless network, allowing users to remotely monitor and control the system.

The companies will also jointly showcase their smart home devices during the upcoming Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin, Europe”s largest tech show slated for next month, LG said.

LG said the partnership will boost its smart home ecosystem based on connected devices, AI platform and smart sensors.

Lumi has released over 20 smart devices, including sensors, controllers and gateways, under the name of “Aqara”, and has been partnering with global IT firms, including Apple, Google and Amazon.

