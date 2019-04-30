NASSCOM’s CoE for IoT announces a strategic partnership with GE Healthcare

Today, at the 5th edition of Lifesciences & Healthcare Innovation Forum (LHIF), the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) through its Center of Excellence-Internet of Things (CoE-IoT) announced a strategic partnership with GE Healthcare. The partnership is intended to flourish the start-up ecosystem in the country and work with them to bring digital healthcare solutions to the market.

Technology adoption in the Indian healthcare sector is poised for substantial growth as it continues to emerge as a game changer in the delivery of healthcare services. From operation to services, healthtech as a sector has shown major advancements and continues to showcase growth. The industry has been rapidly adopting new-age technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve access and outcomes. The healthtech sector is committed to connect doctors and patients, providing low-cost medical devices along with tech-enabled diagnostics.

NASSCOM CoE-IoT is India’s largest deep-tech Innovation hub for start-ups that provides a platform for collaborative innovation. This strategic partnership will help GE Healthcare tap the flourishing healthtech start-up ecosystem in the country to co-create solutions for real-world healthcare challenges in the areas of digital applications for early detection, productivity solutions, and remote and connected care among others. It will also help the two partners work with policymakers in the Government/Administration to shape policies around digital health.

Speaking on the occasion, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM states “The future of healthcare is shaping up in front of our eyes mainly through digital technologies, such as the Internet of things, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, 3D-printing, robotics or nanotechnology. In medicine and healthcare, digital technology can help transform unsustainable healthcare systems into sustainable ones, equalize the relationship between medical professionals and patients, provide cheaper, faster and more effective solutions for diseases.”

Sharing his thoughts, Dileep Mangsuli, Chief Technology Officer, GE Healthcare South Asia said, “Digital solutions help drive access to better quality healthcare, significantly reduce cost of treatment and improve quality of health outcomes. We are committed to drive digital adoption in India but we know that we can’t do it alone. We need an ecosystem of partners with whom we can work to supplement the work already underway at our research centers. This partnership with NASSCOM CoE-IoT will help us bring to market solutions that improve people’s lives.”

This LHIF innovation conclave is focused at discussing means and methods for enhanced digital propulsion that will improve healthcare delivery. It is expected to significantly reduce the cost of treatment while improving the quality of offerings.

