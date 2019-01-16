Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Orient Electric launches IoT enabled smart ceiling fan

IoTNews
By Express Computer
23

Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 1.8 billion CK Birla Group, today announced the national launch of its new Aeroslim premium ceiling fan.  Speaking on the occasion, Atul Jain, Sr. Vice President & Business Head, Fans, Orient Electric Limited said “Aeroslim sets new standards in the segment with its IoT controls, one-of-a-kind slim cylindrical design and energy-efficient inverter motor. It’s a feature loaded fan delivering an astounding 240 CMM air delivery while saving 40% energy. We have emerged as a dominant player in the premium fans segment in the last two years and with the launch of Aeroslim fan and our recent launch of Lifestyle series of fans, we are hopeful of gaining a stronger foothold in the segment.”

IoT-enabled Aeroslim puts comfort and control at users’ fingertips by giving them the freedom to manage fan speed and modes, reverse rotation and underlight with dimming options via Orient Smart mobile app. The inverter motor fan consumes only 45-watt of electricity thus ensuring 40% energy savings as compared to ordinary fans. It features advanced aerodynamic blade design to give an impressive air delivery of 240 CMM while ensuring silent operation even at low voltages of up to 140V. It has telescopic adjustable mounting which complements both traditional and modern ceilings.


