Unlimit expands India footprint in India; forays into Bengaluru market

End-to-end IoT service provider Unlimit, part of Reliance ADA Group has strengthened its presence in India with the opening of its new R&D centre in Bengaluru. With this centre, Unlimit aims to create new avenues and innovations in the IoT industry, and will focus on customised projects, supply chain, connected vehicles and industry 4.0.

This R&D centre is said to play an important role in Unlimit’s expansion strategy, and its plans to target close to US$ 200 million by 2020.

Since its inception around three years ago, the company has built an ecosystem of over 500 certified partners in the country, providing the first inclusive IoT offering right from managed connectivity to device management and application platform to any form of analytics.

Unlimit has partnered with established IoT stakeholders such as BSNL, Cisco Jasper, PTC, Software AG Cumulocity IoT, and IBM Watson IoT to provide dedicated IoT solutions in the field of automotive, Industry 4.0 and supply chain.

“With the on-going developments in the technological industry and specifically in the IoT industry, it is imperative to be the front runner in the field of innovation in IoT services. The R&D centre is a sign of Unlimit’s commitment to the IoT industry and an effort to drive innovation. This centre will also help us to be a part of a larger ecosystem and will bring us closer to our customers, vendors as well as our employees. The team is excited to work on a pipeline of unique and disruptive IoT solutions that we’ll plan to bring in the Indian market later this year,” explained Juergen Hase, CEO, Unlimit.

With the opening of the R&D centre, the company also organised InterThrone in Bengaluru, a contest for tech professionals and IT students with the aim to provide a platform to ideate, create and make the best use of the Internet and connected devices.

