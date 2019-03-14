Wipro launches Industrial Internet of Things CoE in Kochi

Wipro Limited today announced the launch of its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Kochi, India. Leveraging artificial intelligence, blockchain and robotics, the lab will develop Proofs of Concept (POCs) and market-ready IoT solutions in an iterative agile development model.

M. Sivasankar, IT Secretary, Government of Kerala, who inaugurated the centre said, “Congratulations to Wipro on setting up an IIoT lab in Kochi. Kerala has focused on technologies, which are critical to the Industry 4.0 concept and IoT is an integral part of this proposition. The State has endeavoured to address skill-related issues in emerging technology areas including IIoT by fostering a vibrant hardware-based start-up ecosystem and a skilling framework that connects technical institutions. With the rollout of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON), the ambitious fibre2home/enterprise/institution network in the next 18 months, local economy stakeholders will increasingly benefit from IoT deployments. So, Wipro’s decision to set up its third global IIoT lab in Kerala is a timely one and I hope it grows into a major development centre in a short period of time.”

Separately, Wipro hosted a two-day hackathon on Industrial IoT from March 12 to March13 at its Kochi development centre, which saw active participation from leading engineering colleges in Kerala. Wipro will extend pre-placement offers to the winning participants in the final year of their engineering degree course while those in the penultimate year of their degree program will receive internship opportunities. The new hires will join Wipro’s IIoT research and development team in Kochi.

Jayraj Nair, Vice President & Global Head – IoT, Wipro Limited said, “We are proud to launch our Industrial IoT Centre of Excellence in Kerala, our third such centre after Mountain View, California and Bangalore. Over the years, Kerala has grown into a technology hub that offers access to a dynamic talent pool with an aptitude for new-age technologies. IoT presents a huge opportunity for industries in a hyper-connected world and we are confident that our end-to-end services and offerings will help our clients leverage IoT as part of their digital transformation goals.”

By combining its services and offerings across engineering, analytics, consulting and applications with domain expertise in specific industry verticals, Wipro offers comprehensive engineering solutions for IoT adoption. These range from sensors, connectivity, edge computing, storage, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics. Wipro also leverages its partnership ecosystem, which spans across edge, connectivity, application enablement platforms, applications, business solutions, infrastructure, and cloud partners to ensure the best outcome for its clients’ IoT programs.

