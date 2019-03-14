50 mn cyber threats detected during H2 2018: Report

Researchers detected close to 50 million cyber threats targeting enterprises during the second half of 2018, according to a new report from Seqrite, the enterprise arm of global IT security firm Quick Heal Technologies. These detections included known and unknown threats such as cryptojacking, ransomware, trojans, exploits, worms, infectors, potentially unwanted applications (PUAs), and adware, said the report entitled “Seqrite Threat Report H2 2018”.

Researchers at Seqrite found an average of more than 15,000 cryptojacking hits a day, totaling more than 2.76 million detections.

With more than 2,000 detections on a daily basis, ransomware remained one of the most persistent threats deployed by cybercriminals. There was also a sharp increase in the number of fileless malware, underlining the importance of robust, multi-layered defense that is rightly deployed and configured, the report said.

The information technology (IT) and IT enabled services industry was highlighted as the most targeted sector, accounting for 27.83 per cent of the total malware detections during the second half of 2018.

Professional services followed close on its heels with a detection share of 24.43 per cent, while manufacturing (17.70 per cent) and education (11.08 per cent) were also identified as at-risk industries.

