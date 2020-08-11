World’s first 5G AR glasses to arrive in South Korea for $590

The world’s first 5G-based augmented reality (AR) glasses made by LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean telecom firm, will appear on the shelves in the country for $590 on August 21.

LG Uplus Corp said on Tuesday it will launch “U+ Real Glass” in partnership with Chinese mixed-reality product developer Nreal and chipmaker Qualcomm, boosting its 5G services by tapping into the budding wearable AR market.

The glasses will be exclusively offered to LG Uplus 5G users and on select smartphones, including Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

LG Uplus said its device, manufactured by Nreal after partnering with the Beijing-based startup last year, is more user-friendly, weighing just 88 grams and priced at 699,000 won ($590), reports Yonhap news agency.

The glasses, which connect to a user’s smartphone via USB, can project multiple applications as if they are on a 100-inch display.

The smartphone serves as a remote for the device, though the company plans for an update next year that will allow hand gestures to control the device.

The device will also support LG Uplus’ 5G-based AR content, which allows users to watch performances of life-size celebrities.

The company plans to launch a conference-call service using the device later this year, in partnership with US-based AR developer Spatial.

Global shipments of AR glasses are expected to reach 41.1 million units in 2024, compared with just 200,000 units last year, according to global market research firm IDC.

–IANS

