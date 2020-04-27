Accedian Appoints Rajesh Pathak as Country Manager for India and SAARC

Read Article

Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, announced Rajesh Pathak as Country Manager for India and SAARC. Rajesh will lead Accedian’s continued growth in these countries with the evolution towards 5G and ongoing investment in Digital India initiatives.

Whether it is the rapid shift to a remote workforce, the global trend towards the cloud, exploding growth in mobile or the burgeoning opportunities at the mobile edge, the dependency on network performance is becoming more vital than ever to the health of businesses globally. As these networks and IT infrastructure’s mature, new technologies bring into focus the need for performance analytics solutions that are dynamic, distributed and automated to ensure quality of service and quality of experience for end users with reliable, real-time data.

Rajesh will be responsible for helping Accedian’s customers to understand the experience of their own customers and to support them throughout their digital transformation efforts. With over two decades of experience with both enterprise and service provider customers, Rajesh brings a wealth of industry knowledge to Accedian. Prior to joining, Rajesh held senior leadership roles at BT India within sales and partnerships and was responsible for the growth and development of the India market.

“We are thrilled to have Rajesh join our team at this exciting time for India and SAARC,” said Anthony McLachlan, Vice President and General Manager, Accedian Asia Pacific. “The customer experience is foundational to future business success. Understanding how networks are performing and leveraging predictive analytics to make decisions that enhance customer quality of experience are table stakes in today’s market environment. Rajesh understands the market and brings a strong customer focus to Accedian’s presence in India. We are delighted to have him on the team.”

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to support our customers in their digital transformation journey. With the ongoing evolution of networks and the critical requirement for network and application performance solutions, Accedian will play an important role in helping our customers transform their networks and infrastructure for better user experience outcomes and to ensure the most efficient use of their digital assets,” said Rajesh Pathak, Country Manager for India and SAARC.

