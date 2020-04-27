How Rajasthan is using technology to fight COVID-19

Read Article

Express Computer is doing comprehensive coverage of how state Governments and smart cities are tackling the COVID-19 pandemic by using digital tools and other technologies. In today’s edition, we cover Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s anti-COVID-19 strategy is entirely focused around technology. The state has launched Rajasthan Social Media Platform (RSMP) app. All the health workers who are doing health surveys, visiting every household in the vulnerable districts have to download the RSMP app and upload the survey related information of the citizens. This information uploaded on the app will be visible on a dashboard to the respective district state health medical officer (SHMO) and other officials. The same app can also be downloaded by the citizens to register their information. There is a logical separation maintained to protect data privacy.

A unique initiative undertaken by the Government of Rajasthan is to filter out the data of the Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries. “The data of the scheme beneficiaries is online and we have filtered out the data, in terms of all the scheme holders who are more than sixty years old, having co-morbidities and are residing in areas now marked as hotspots, containment zones,” informs Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rajasthan speaking exclusively to Express Computer. The data particularly checked is whether these beneficiaries have reported any health, especially symptoms which are similar to COVID-19. These details appear in the cards given to them, which is also reflected online. The historical data is also checked, whether these card holders had availed insurance benefits for hospitalisation after getting detected with respiration related disease or Influenza like illness (ILI). This data was culled and the testing is focussed on these suspects.

The amount of population enrolled in the Ayushman Bharat and fall in the category of 60+, having the medical history, which can be potentially susceptible to having COVID-19, is in thousands in Rajasthan, “We have found over ten thousand people, who are beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat and the focus is on them. They are being tested and consulted for the precautions to be taken,” informs Singh.

Rajasthan’s use of technology has helped in making the best use of the limited resources at the disposal. Apart from RSMP, the other apps launched include e-pass, e-bazaar and an app for migrant tracking. A GIS tool is also operational for surveillance related purpose.

