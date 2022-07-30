Express Computer

Home  »  IT People  »  Santhosh TG set to become Global Chief Digital Officer at Switch Mobility

Santhosh TG set to become Global Chief Digital Officer at Switch Mobility

IT PeopleNews
By Srikanth RP
0 169

Santhosh TG who was working with Ashok Leyland as Head – IT Infra & Op. Services – Ashok Leyland, has now been chosen to become the Global Chief Digital Officer at Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland. Switch is an electric vehicle manufacturer providing cities across the world with intelligent, affordable, zero-emission mobility. Switch Mobility has announced its plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore for setting up a manufacturing unit.

Recollecting his immense joy of working with Ashok Leyland, Santhosh TG, says, “It is already 4+ years of my journey with Ashok Leyland. It went by like the blink of an eye. After a successful & satisfying stint, I am embarking on a new journey within the group. I am so grateful for all the challenges, growth and relationships that have helped me shape who I am as a person today. I am leaving today filled with confidence, networks and timeless core values namely integrity, agility, grit and empathy.”

Santhosh TG will be taking over as Global Chief Digital Officer at Switch Mobility and will be responsible for driving the Technology & Digital strategy. SWITCH Mobility is a next-generation electric vehicle company backed by over 100 years of experience.

Santhosh TG is an extremely well respected CIO known for his immense years of experience and expertise. His career spans over 22 years of extensive multifunctional experience in various IT operations, green-field setups & overall business expansion. He has handled data centers, designed IT Infrastructure, implemented several ERP like SAP, M&E (for MRO) business operations exceeding $50mn revenues as IT Head.

Most importantly, Santhosh has chosen to work for different kinds of Industries and therefore has a variety of experience of how IT works or is perceived in various industries (Automotive, Infrastructure and Aviation.)

Advertisement

Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image