Santhosh TG set to become Global Chief Digital Officer at Switch Mobility

Santhosh TG who was working with Ashok Leyland as Head – IT Infra & Op. Services – Ashok Leyland, has now been chosen to become the Global Chief Digital Officer at Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland. Switch is an electric vehicle manufacturer providing cities across the world with intelligent, affordable, zero-emission mobility. Switch Mobility has announced its plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore for setting up a manufacturing unit.

Recollecting his immense joy of working with Ashok Leyland, Santhosh TG, says, “It is already 4+ years of my journey with Ashok Leyland. It went by like the blink of an eye. After a successful & satisfying stint, I am embarking on a new journey within the group. I am so grateful for all the challenges, growth and relationships that have helped me shape who I am as a person today. I am leaving today filled with confidence, networks and timeless core values namely integrity, agility, grit and empathy.”

Santhosh TG will be taking over as Global Chief Digital Officer at Switch Mobility and will be responsible for driving the Technology & Digital strategy. SWITCH Mobility is a next-generation electric vehicle company backed by over 100 years of experience.

Santhosh TG is an extremely well respected CIO known for his immense years of experience and expertise. His career spans over 22 years of extensive multifunctional experience in various IT operations, green-field setups & overall business expansion. He has handled data centers, designed IT Infrastructure, implemented several ERP like SAP, M&E (for MRO) business operations exceeding $50mn revenues as IT Head.

Most importantly, Santhosh has chosen to work for different kinds of Industries and therefore has a variety of experience of how IT works or is perceived in various industries (Automotive, Infrastructure and Aviation.)