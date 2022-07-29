Express Computer

Deloitte India and Palo Alto Networks collaborate to help organisations timely respond to cyberattacks

Deloitte India and Palo Alto Networks collaborate to help organisations timely respond to cyberattacks

The significant increase in cyberattacks and accelerated digital transformation during the pandemic, along with the recent regulatory guidelines by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) around cyber incident reporting has made it imperative for organisations to have a cyber incident response framework.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) and Palo Alto Networks are expanding their relationship to offer complete and end-to-end technology-based cyber incident response services to businesses in India. The collaboration brings together Deloitte’s cyber incident response services with Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XDR detection and response technology designed to help businesses rapidly contain and eradicate cyberattacks from the affected environment, limit the impact of an attack on the business, and preserve the integrity of data and Information Technology/Operational Technology systems affected by the incident.

We are excited to collaborate with Palo Alto Networks and help transform the cyber incident response space together. With cybersecurity incidents becoming increasingly prevalent and sophisticated, and with added regulatory pressure, we foresaw the need for a smarter, faster, and more extensive suite of services that would provide our clients with next-generation security technologies and services. Our partnership with Palo Alto Networks affirms that commitment to our clients”, said Aloke Kumar Dani, Partner, Risk Advisory, Deloitte India.

Organisations need effective detection and response from across the network, endpoint, and cloud, but managing today’s threats effectively is a massive undertaking,” said Anil Valluri, Regional Vice President, India, and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks. “This collaboration with Deloitte and Cortex XMDR will reassure clients that the services they choose will help mitigate security gaps and relieve the day-to-day burden of security operations with 24/7 coverage.”

Anand Tiwari, Partner, Risk Advisory, Deloitte India, added, “Building a comprehensive cyber incident response plan to address the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape is a tall order. Taking an example of the recent directive released by the CERT-In, which mandates compliance with respect to cyber security incidents, including a six-hour timeline for reporting (such incidents), a tech-based solution such as ours can help clients meet their growing compliance needs, easing off some of their pressure.”

Deloitte’s Cyber Incident Response Services can help organisations prepare, respond, and rebound with speed and resilience. Deloitte India offers complete incident response services, including proactive services (Cyber Security Incident Response Planning [CSIRP] and playbook development, table-top exercises, and cyber-incident simulations) and reactive services (crisis management, privacy advisory, forensic analysis, and investigations). Both Deloitte India and Palo Alto Networks demonstrate extensive experience in dealing with some of the largest cyber breaches in the world, and their combined strengths will help organisations recover from cyber incidents efficiently and effectively.

Tom Barsi, Vice President, Cortex Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks, said: “The collaboration with Deloitte India means joint customers will benefit from Deloitte’s cyber incident response services with best-in-class Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XDR detection and response technology. As digitalisation continues to accelerate, this joint service offering will help address and solve customer’s cybersecurity pain points, particularly as the market demands new ways to detect and respond to threats.”

