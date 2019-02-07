JK traffic control system to get a tech-revamp

The Jammu and Kashmir traffic control and surveillance system is all set to go hi-tech as part of the state’s road safety project, entailing an expenditure of Rs 8 crore. Named the Road Action Master Plan and aimed at arresting the rising traffic fatalities, the project would be executed jointly by the state’s Motor Vehicle Department and the Traffic Department, said an official spokesperson.

The fund for this project has been allocated from a non-lapsable Road Safety Fund, set up on directions of an apex court panel on road safety, he said.

The fund provides for the expenditure on implementing various road safety schemes, setting up trauma centres, purchasing relevant vehicles and traffic gadgets besides conducting studies aimed at lessening traffic hazards, he said.

The decision to implement the road safety scheme was taken at a meeting of the Road Safety Fund Management Committee chaired by Principal Secretary (Finance) Navin Choudhary, the spokesperson said.

As part of the project to improve the road safety, it was decided in the meeting to purchase 100 ‘hi-end combo motor bikes’, cranes and other vehicles to strengthen the traffic monitoring by enforcement squads, he added.

He said the interceptive vehicles to be used by the two departments would include various accessories and gadgets like speed-measuring laser guns, breath analyzer and e-challaning machines.

Principal Secretary (Transport) Asgar Hassan Samoon, and Transport Commissioner S P Vaid, meanwhile, also launched a ‘JK Ride Safe App’ to improve the road safety standards.

The app would help strengthen safe driving practices ride by reporting of the unsafe and reckless driving public transport vehicles, the spokesman said.

He said the users would get timely response on actions taken by field officials on their complaints through the app.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com