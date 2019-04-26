Aruba Networks Continues Innovation in Wireless Area

HPE’s Aruba Networks is planning an aggressive expansion in India which is clear with the company’s recent decision to setup a manufacturing unit here.

“Aruba’s entire R&D facility functions between Chennai and Bangalore, and we should be able to inaugurate our manufacturing plant in India sometime in June to September,” said Santanu Ghose, Director, Aruba, HPE, on the sidelines of the Network University 2019 event, organized by the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIITB).

Highlighting the importance of network technology, Ghose mentioned that network has become more important than electricity today. “The principal of the institute told me once that the students do not come up complaints if the electricity is out even for two hours, but if the WiFi is down they are prompt to bring it to his notice,” he quipped.

Ghose highlighted that one of the key factors in the success of businesses globally has been data. The valuation for companies which possess tradeable data is swelling significantly as data is an invaluable asset to any company. “And at the backbone of all the data churning activity is a well laid out network,” said Shantanu, adding that a strong network is imperative for ensuring the security and proper utility of the data.

The wireless is becoming more and more mainstay, “We have done a lot of innovations in the wireless area, and especially we have solved the issue of interrupted connectivity and have ensured swift connectivity within the WiFi zone from one AP to other with the help of our product, client match,” he informed. “The stickiness problem is solved by client match as it is able to assess which device has the strongest signal in the WiFi zone. As a result you are able to experience or consume content much better,” he added.

Network is also becoming a major source of service delivery from asset tracking, network as a surveillance to network as an emergency response tool.

Aruba’s Presence Analytics solutions gathers and analyses data captured from the WLAN and mobile devices to produce information to help businesses of all types and sizes make smarter operational decisions.

“It is seen that by the passing days, online shopping has become a favorite to the customers due to ease of shopping and availing discounts. But this in turn has brought a crisis to the brick and mortar shops. To address the issue, Aruba has laid network in some shopping mall premises where there are sensors in-built in the network. With this, the shop owners are able to see who are around their shops or who are buying similar products in other shops and send the customers push notifications about the offers and discounts at their shops. All these are possible with the network becoming important for service delivery,” stated Ghose.

About Aruba’s products, Ghose informed that all its products are global products but the adoption rate in India is very high as India is a technology intense country.

He further mentioned that Aruba’s InstroSpect User and Entity Behaviour Analytics; and Network Traffic Analysis solutions use AI-based machine learning and analytics to help identify, investigate and give alerts about the latent attacks much ahead of the trigger.

Also, under the Digital India initiative, Aruba plays a key role in rural connectivity and the railway surveillance projects. Of course, the impending India manufacturing plant is in tune with Make in India.

