Microsoft acquires 5G specialist firm Affirmed Networks

Microsoft has acquired 5G specialist company Affirmed Networks to deliver next-generation 5G networks that would create new capabilities, new markets and help advance local economies.

5G will enable a host of new opportunities for businesses and society, including autonomous vehicles, smart cities, virtual reality and a range of other smart industry use cases and services.

“We have signed a definitive agreement to acquire Affirmed Networks. Affirmed Networks’ fully virtualized, cloud-native mobile network solutions enable operators to simplify network operations, reduce costs and rapidly create and launch new revenue-generating services,” Yousef Khalidi – Corporate Vice President, Azure Networking, said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the sum it has spent to acquire Massachusetts-based Affirmed Networks which has customers like AT&T.

“At Microsoft, we intend to empower the telecommunications industry as it continues its move to 5G and support both network equipment manufacturers and operators in their efforts to find solutions that are faster, easier and cost effective,” the company said.

With innovation in software and by making use of broadly available cloud computing platforms like Microsoft Azure, operators can deploy and maintain 5G networks and services more efficiently, more cost effectively, more rapidly and more securely.

