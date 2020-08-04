Software-Defined Networking Market predicted to be worth $32.7 billion by 2025

Read Article

According to the new market research report “Software-Defined Networking Market by Component (SDN Infrastructure, Software, and Services), SDN Type (Open SDN, SDN via Overlay, and SDN via API), End User, Organization Size, Enterprise Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the SDN Market size expected to grow from USD 13.7 billion in 2020 to USD 32.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period.

The major growth drivers for the market includes investment of CSPs in SDN technology to automate network infrastructure, significant reduction in CAPEX and OPEX, increasing demand for cloud services, data center consolidation, and server virtualization, increase in demand for enterprise mobility to enhance productivity for field-based services.

The SDN via API is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period

SDN enables the programming of network behavior in a centrally controlled manner through software applications using open APIs. By opening up traditionally closed network platforms and implementing a common SDN control layer, operators can manage the entire network and its devices consistently, regardless of the complexity of the underlying network technology. The open APIs support a wide range of applications, including cloud orchestration, Operation Support System (OSS)/Business Support System (BSS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and business-critical networked apps.

APIs are core components in the SDN architecture. There are two types of APIs: northbound APIs and southbound APIs. The former is used by controllers to push configuration and state to network devices, such as switches and routers, while the latter is used to push information between the controller and other applications. Several service providers, such as AT&T and Orange, are working with Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF), a nonprofit international industry consortium dedicated to the adoption of carrier Ethernet networks and services, and TM Forum, a nonprofit industry association for service providers and their suppliers in the telecommunications industry, to accelerate efforts to develop a set of standardized APIs for industry-wide use.

The consulting professional services segment is estimated to have a larger market share during the forecast period

Consulting services deal with complex inquiries and have numerous clients that demand constant changes in product and service offerings. These services focus more on offering superior customer services. The demand for consulting services is increasing across the globe due to the rising pressure on organizations to stay competitive in their respective markets. Consulting service providers offer services irrespective of the location and time to help clients streamline their business processes with innovative practices to sustain the market competition and efficiently manage employees.

