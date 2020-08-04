The Key to Enterprise Hybrid Multicloud Strategy

Read Article

As enterprise IT readily embraces public cloud technologies, on-premises and private cloud usage continues to grow. On-premises is not going away as a critical part of IT infrastructure strategy; instead, organizations are meshing together various types of IT infrastructure to meet their needs. Organizations that can bring together on-premises with public cloud strategically will be best positioned for operational excellence.

In August 2019, IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate how organizations develop and implement their IT infrastructure strategies. Forrester conducted an online survey of 350 global enterprise IT decision makers across industries to explore this topic. We found that organizations are mixing and matching technologies across public cloud, hosted private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure based on business requirements.

To know more, submit the details below and download.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -

By Email By Phone By Postal Mail

You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by submitting opt-out request.

Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in each such email.

More information on our processing can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement.

By submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]