Express Computer


Home  »  Additional Whitepaper  »  IBV – Assembling Your Cloud Orchestra

IBV – Assembling Your Cloud Orchestra

Additional Whitepaper
By IBM
0 10
Read Article

It’s no secret that innovative technologies, empowered consumers and digital disruptors are inexorably changing the business landscape, including instigating the proliferation of cloud-based services. Whether it’s accessing streaming entertainment or collaboration tools, consumers and businesses alike have been quick to adopt cloud-enabled services, enjoying lower costs, added convenience, and enhanced experiences.

Cloud-based services help product developers speed proof-of-concept development, facilitating the creation of new products and revenue streams. And clouds also assist marketers enticing buyers, sales teams managing leads, and customer service reps responding to customer inquiries.

In this report, you will learn:

  • How multi-cloud environments are proliferating in surveyed organizations
  • Benefits of multi-cloud management
  • An approach to managing multi-cloud environments

Fill the details below to download the complete report.

Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -
By EmailBy PhoneBy Postal Mail
You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by submitting opt-out request.
Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in each such email.
More information on our processing can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement.
By submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IBM
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.