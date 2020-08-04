IBV – Assembling Your Cloud Orchestra

Read Article

It’s no secret that innovative technologies, empowered consumers and digital disruptors are inexorably changing the business landscape, including instigating the proliferation of cloud-based services. Whether it’s accessing streaming entertainment or collaboration tools, consumers and businesses alike have been quick to adopt cloud-enabled services, enjoying lower costs, added convenience, and enhanced experiences.

Cloud-based services help product developers speed proof-of-concept development, facilitating the creation of new products and revenue streams. And clouds also assist marketers enticing buyers, sales teams managing leads, and customer service reps responding to customer inquiries.

In this report, you will learn:

How multi-cloud environments are proliferating in surveyed organizations

Benefits of multi-cloud management

An approach to managing multi-cloud environments

