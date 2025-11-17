0% of IT Work Will Be Human-Only by 2030: Gartner

By 2030, CIOs expect that 0% of IT work will be done by humans without AI, 75% will be done by humans augmented with AI, and 25% will be done by AI alone, according to a July 2025 survey of over 700 CIOs by Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company. This means that organizations need to focus on a combination of AI readiness and human readiness to ensure the right balance to achieve value from AI.

During the opening keynote of Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, Gartner analysts told the audience of over 1100 CIOs and IT executives that few organizations are doing this.

“Gartner has been guiding CIOs and IT executives on their AI journeys for many years. In 2023, we showed them how to shape their AI ambition. Last year at IT Symposium/Xpo, we explained how to pace themselves in the AI outcomes race. This year, we’re mapping out the right path for them to take so they can go all-in on AI value,” said Arun Chadrasekaran, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner.

“While not all AI is ready to deliver value, humans are even less ready to capture value,” said Galliopi Demetriou, VP Analyst at Gartner. “AI readiness means AI can help you find value and effectively meet the needs of specific use cases. Human readiness is about whether you have the right workforce and organization to capture and sustain AI value.”

Transform the Workforce to Capture and Sustain AI Value

Gartner’s position is that AI’s impact on global jobs will be neutral through 2026. Gartner predicts that by 2027, AI will create more jobs than it destroys.

“AI is not about job loss. It’s about workforce transformation. CIOs should start transforming their workforces by restraining new hiring (especially for roles involving low-complexity tasks) and by repositioning talent to new business areas that generate revenue,” said Chandrasekaran.

Restraining hiring will help to enhance productivity and optimize costs, but to capture new value, more needs to be done. The workforce needs to be able to work with AI in radically new ways. The skills they need are going to change.

“AI will make some skills, such as summarization, information retrieval and translation, less important, as AI is ready to automate or augment these tasks,” said Demetriou. “But AI also creates a need for entirely new skills. These AI skills are fundamentally different from most skills. Where skills were traditionally about doing tasks better, AI skills are about making you better — a better motivator, a better thinker and a better communicator.”

Gartner analysts said that organizations’ skills development plans should go beyond training people in new skills. If people rely too much on AI and stop using their core skills, skills atrophy can happen. Workers should be tested periodically to make sure they are retaining critical skills for important roles.

Find AI Value Through AI Readiness

AI readiness should be evaluated in terms of costs, technical capabilities, and vendors:

Costs: In a May 2025 Gartner survey of 506 CIOs and other technology leaders, 74% of CIOs reported that their organizations are breaking even or are losing money on their AI investments. For every AI tool organizations buy, they should anticipate 10 ancillary costs plus the transition costs of training and change management. Organizations should conduct an analysis and decide which costs they’ll fund.

Technical capabilities: Some AI capabilities, such as search, content generation and summarization, are ready. Other capabilities, such as AI accuracy and AI agents, are not. If organizations don’t get the technical capabilities right, value returns will be fragile and prone to failure. For example, when considering AI accuracy and AI agents, organizations should focus on building their own AI accuracy processes and piloting autonomous, multiagent AI systems that can help reinvent processes and generate revenue.

Vendors: Determining the right vendor for an organization’s AI needs is dependent on the type of AI implementation

If an organization is planning a massive rollout of AI, hyperscalers have the AI infrastructure scale to support a wide range of outcomes.

For industry-specific use cases, start-ups can offer domain-specific AI agents, in-depth knowledge and capabilities that can deliver immediate benefits.

For rapid innovation and leading-edge AI capabilities, AI research and development companies are innovation-ready but don’t quite have the raw scale to be enterprise-ready.

Every AI decision made is a sovereignty decision, so don’t ignore AI sovereignty.