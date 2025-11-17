Superteams.ai Launches NextNeural, a Scalable AI Agent Infrastructure with 100+ Deployable Agents

Superteams.ai, a leading provider of on-demand AI R&D talent, today announced the launch of NextNeural, an advanced AI Agent Infrastructure built for Indian enterprises. Designed to accelerate enterprise adoption of AI, NextNeural offers an API-first architecture with 100+ pre-built intelligent agents tailored to Indian business workflows.

These agents combine the power of open-source LLMs, reasoning models, vision systems, speech-to-text, and OCR technologies to automate complex processes securely and at scale. From analysing sales calls to enriching CRM data, managing invoices, contracts, and pricing, NextNeural makes AI automation accessible to enterprises of all sizes.

“With NextNeural, we’re making advanced AI accessible, transparent, and local,” said Soum Paul, Founder & CTO of Superteams.ai. “Indian enterprises shouldn’t have to depend on black-box foreign systems. Our goal is to give them full control over data, compliance, and deployment — whether on cloud or on-premise. NextNeural is made in India, for India, and built to grow with the ecosystem.”

NextNeural introduces a family of intelligent multilingual agents built to solve high-impact business challenges. From analysing and scoring sales calls using speech-to-text and sentiment models, to automating invoice and contract validation through OCR and reasoning systems, these agents simplify repetitive yet critical workflows. Others enrich CRM systems by consolidating customer data and apply real-time analytics to optimize pricing, helping businesses unlock tangible value from AI.

All agents are privacy-centric, cloud-agnostic, and verifiable, giving enterprises the flexibility to deploy on AWS, Azure, GCP, Indian sovereign clouds, or private servers. Each deployment ensures data localization, compliance with Indian IT and privacy regulations, and verifiable AI operations.

NextNeural’s open and modular architecture allows developers to extend or fine-tune agents for domain-specific use cases — from BFSI and manufacturing to retail and logistics — ensuring faster go-to-market and measurable ROI.

With this launch, Superteams strengthens its mission to democratize access to practical, production-ready AI technologies, helping Indian enterprises lead the global shift toward intelligent, autonomous operations.