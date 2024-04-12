5-Port Gigabit Unmanaged Switches with 4 PoE+ ports and 83W power budget to power Wireless AP, IP Cameras, IP Phones and more

NETGEAR announces the latest enhancement to its acclaimed GS305PP 5-Port PoE Gigabit Switches. Designed to meet the evolving needs of Soho, the GS305PP now boasts increased power capabilities, offering up to 83W of PoE budget across 4 ports.

The upgraded GS305PP is an indispensable addition to any home, small office, or conference room environment. With seamless connectivity for up to 4 PoE+ devices, users can enjoy hassle-free installation without complex configurations. Featuring Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capability, the GS305PP efficiently delivers power and data through a single Ethernet (CAT-5) cable to devices like wireless access points, IP cameras, VoIP phones, and Internet of Things gadgets into your existing network with ease.

Featuring a durable black metal case, fanless design, and versatile desktop or wall-mounting options, the GS305PP ensures ease of installation in any setting. Upon connection to a router or modem, the switch instantly expands networking capabilities with four high-speed, non-blocking Gigabit connections while providing power to connected devices (if they are PD’s).

Key features of the GS305PP include:

– Non-blocking switching architecture for maximum throughput at wire speed

– Auto-MDI/MDIX eliminates the need for crossover cables

– LED indicators for activity monitoring on each port

– Energy-efficient technology for power savings

– Auto-negotiation for seamless connection at the highest common speed

– Auto-PoE optimisation ensures efficient power allocation based on device requirements within the basic PoE classes

Commenting on the launch Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director, India MEA South-East Asia Region, NETGEAR, said, “NETGEAR’s enhanced GS305PP exemplifies our commitment to revolutionising connectivity solutions for small installations. With unparalleled performance, reliability, and user-friendliness, this upgraded switch emerges as the top choice for effortless plug-and-play integration in both homes and offices.”

Pricing and Availability

NETGEAR GS305PP switches are available through authorised NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels (price on request).