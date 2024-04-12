Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  5-Port Gigabit Unmanaged Switches with 4 PoE+ ports and 83W power budget to power Wireless AP, IP Cameras, IP Phones and more

5-Port Gigabit Unmanaged Switches with 4 PoE+ ports and 83W power budget to power Wireless AP, IP Cameras, IP Phones and more

News
By Express Computer
0 7

NETGEAR announces the latest enhancement to its acclaimed GS305PP 5-Port PoE Gigabit Switches. Designed to meet the evolving needs of Soho, the GS305PP now boasts increased power capabilities, offering up to 83W of PoE budget across 4 ports.

The upgraded GS305PP is an indispensable addition to any home, small office, or conference room environment. With seamless connectivity for up to 4 PoE+ devices, users can enjoy hassle-free installation without complex configurations. Featuring Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capability, the GS305PP efficiently delivers power and data through a single Ethernet (CAT-5) cable to devices like wireless access points, IP cameras, VoIP phones, and Internet of Things gadgets into your existing network with ease.

Featuring a durable black metal case, fanless design, and versatile desktop or wall-mounting options, the GS305PP ensures ease of installation in any setting. Upon connection to a router or modem, the switch instantly expands networking capabilities with four high-speed, non-blocking Gigabit connections while providing power to connected devices (if they are PD’s).

Key features of the GS305PP include:

– Non-blocking switching architecture for maximum throughput at wire speed
– Auto-MDI/MDIX eliminates the need for crossover cables
– LED indicators for activity monitoring on each port
– Energy-efficient technology for power savings
– Auto-negotiation for seamless connection at the highest common speed
– Auto-PoE optimisation ensures efficient power allocation based on device requirements within the basic PoE classes

Commenting on the launch Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director, India MEA South-East Asia Region, NETGEAR, said, “NETGEAR’s enhanced GS305PP exemplifies our commitment to revolutionising connectivity solutions for small installations. With unparalleled performance, reliability, and user-friendliness, this upgraded switch emerges as the top choice for effortless plug-and-play integration in both homes and offices.”

Pricing and Availability

NETGEAR GS305PP switches are available through authorised NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels (price on request).

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image