58% APAC consumers increased online shopping during lockdown: Adobe

During the lockdown amid Covid-19, 58 per cent of consumers in the Asia Pacific region increased their online shopping frequency, according to an Adobe survey released on Wednesday.

The research showed that three quarters of the consumers cited an intention to change their future shopping habits — with Indian and Singaporean consumers reporting the strongest intention.

With respect to categories, consumers reported an increase in purchase frequency for groceries and media while clothing and home improvements faced the steepest decline.

Among all countries surveyed, Indian consumers were the most likely to support small businesses, said the report.

Two-thirds of consumers agree that brands are communicating just the right amount, while nearly one in five believe that brands are not communicating enough.

Over half of the consumers suggested they find utility in brand-related Covid-19 updates.

Indian and Chinese consumers were most likely to find these updates useful.

“As consumer behaviour and preferences shift in the current environment, it has become critical for brands to reorient their customer engagement and communication strategies,” Nitin Singhal, India Head, Digital Experience Business, Adobe, said in a statement.

“With digital emerging as a primary channel for conducting business, it will be imperative for organisations to invest in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and develop agile online engagement models which are adaptable to the evolving market situation and the resulting consumer concerns — to unlock lasting success”.

The results showed that despite Covid-19 induced lockdown restrictions now being lifted in many parts of the world, the extended time spent confined to the home has had a significant impact on consumers’ shopping habits and their interactions with brands.

Interestingly, while almost all consumers surveyed are willing to wait out the continued restrictions, only 61 per cent agree with the continued lockdown measures, signalling an eagerness to resume life per normal.

Conducted by Advanis, a research firm, for Adobe, the study surveyed around 4,000 consumers in selected Asia Pacific (APAC) countries — Australia, China, India and Singapore — in June.

The survey was released following Adobe Experience Makers Live, a virtual event to help brands adapt to the digital world.

–IANS

