72% of market players predict Asia Pacific region a significant growth leader in the FPGA market, states Logic Fruit Technologies Survey

The FPGA market is growing at an unprecedented pace, estimated to increase at a CAGR of over 12% from 2022 and 2028. Owing to the increased adoption of AI and ML technologies in data centers for cloud computing, FPGA is continuing to move on an upward trajectory, accelerating the demand for high-performance computing and the emergence of cutting-edge technologies like 5G, AI and IoT technologies.

FPGA is a type of semiconductor device that can be programmed to carry out particular tasks. Due to their capability to build complicated digital circuits in hardware, FPGAs are employed by multifarious sectors like automobile, defence, aerospace, and telecommunications. Against the backdrop of significant growth, Logic Fruit Technologies – one of the fastest-growing product engineering and design services recently conducted a survey on LinkedIn to delve into the different aspects of FPGA technology, it’s trends and use cases in multiple industries.

The survey report unveils the limitless potential of FPGA technology which is becoming the most preferred choice for multiple industry developers.

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, the use of FPGAs has emerged as a powerful solution for a wide range of applications. The majority of the designs are being developed by incorporating FPGA technology which aligns with project goals. The survey reveals that 42% of industry experts value the re-programmability offered by FPGA technology when designing followed by better performance at 23% and flexibility at 21% and overall cost advantage at 15%, with less emphasis.

As the global FPGA market continues to expand and capture the attention of numerous industries given its innovative design capabilities, the survey also examined geographies that are likely to grow fastest in this dynamic industry. A whopping 72% of industry stakeholders and experts consider the Asia Pacific region to lead the FPGA market growth, followed by North America and Europe while the Middle East and Africa region secures a smaller percentage.

Commenting on the future potential and growth of the FPGA industry, Sanjeev Kumar, the co-founder of Logic Fruit Technologies said, “FPGA technology is set to revolutionise the design journey of businesses by integrating high-performance computing solutions with leading high-speed innovative systems that help reduce product development time and increase final product confidence with the aid of proven technology. Due to their capacity for parallel processing which allows them to swiftly analyse big data, they are expected to dominate the world powered by AI and Machine Learning.”

Since FPGAs are integrated circuits programmed to conduct particular functions which makes them valuable in a range of applications, their programming language is vital to driving the device’s usability, appearance and efficiency. The survey also unveiled the most preferred FPGA language preferences in 2023 with a majority of 84% of respondents considering Verilog, while a smaller percentage of respondents at 12% expressing their preference for an alternative language – VHDL.

FPGA-enabled devices are sure to increase innovation productivity. The Logic Fruit survey also highlights lowered input cost, fast processing power, low latency and multiplier in the hardware augments FPGA’s roles in improving innovation productivity.

The FPGA boards offer elements and interfaces required to make developing, designing and testing FPGA-based solutions easier. Simultaneously, it is important to choose the most appropriate board. The survey report gauges the preferences for the FPGA development board which will be most accessible in 2023.

As per the survey, 65% of respondents consider Intel/Altera MAX 10 FPGA development board as their most favoured choice for 2023. The preferences are followed by the Arty A7 FPGA development, the Digilent Basys 3 Artix and the Taidacent.

Overall, the survey on FPGA technology poses FPGA as a ground-breaking technology with a promising future. It is witnessing an accelerated growth due to a surge in demand for high performance computing and data processing across number of industries. The revolutionary technology is in a position to play a significant role in determining the direction of the scalability of computing solutions.