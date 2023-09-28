Deloitte India enters into a strategic alliance with BUSINESSNEXT to accelerate innovation in banking and insurance

Deloitte India and BUSINESSNEXT have announced a strategic alliance to provide advanced smart banking solutions that enhance customer engagement and experience. Deloitte’s focus on delivering tangible business outcomes and driving adoption, combined with BUSINESSNEXT’s robust and scalable Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform and extensive implementation expertise, will empower clients to maximise their returns on investment throughout their transformative journey.

The alliance’s primary objective is to offer banking and insurance sector companies a blend of digital technology, business consultation, and implementation services – everything aligned towards delivering autonomous banking. With a CRM platform adaptable for both on-premises and cloud-agnostic implementation, it enables scalability to safeguard the client’s current investments. This adaptability is particularly advantageous for Indian banks navigating stringent data security and cloud implementation requirements. It also delivers measurable outcomes, such as lead conversion rates and streamlined loan processing timelines.

“The strategic alliance between Deloitte India and BUSINESSNEXT is a major step towards reimagining the future of customer engagement in the financial services sector. A combination of Deloitte India’s deep digital and industry expertise with BUSINESSNEXT’s robust and proven platform will help our clients realise their transformational outcomes at scale. We are confident that this alliance will make a significant impact on the financial services industry in India and the wider APAC region,” said Sathish Gopalaiah, President, Consulting, Deloitte South Asia.

Nishant Singh, Founder and CEO of BUSINESSNEXT , said, “The collaboration with Deloitte India marks a significant milestone as we expand our reach and capabilities across the APAC and Middle Eastern regions. By combining our strengths − deep-vertical technology expertise and experience − we are poised to further enhance our delivery of innovative solutions around customer engagement and AI, and foster rapid adoption of digital transformation in the BFSI sector. I am confident that this strategic alliance will be a game-changer, setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

With a shared commitment to reshaping customer interactions, enhancing technology adoption, and driving tangible business outcomes, this alliance is set to empower clients on their digital transformation journey. As the alliance unfolds, it promises to revolutionise the way banking solutions are delivered and experienced, ushering in a new era of innovation and customer-centricity.