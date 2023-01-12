Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  8 Ways to defend against IoT and OT threats

8 Ways to defend against IoT and OT threats

NewsSecuritySoftware
By Express Computer
0 10

As we traverse from one online activity to another, cybercriminals use these opportunities to look for security gaps in accessing our personal and sensitive data. Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) are two types of technology we surround ourselves with every day while unaware of their vulnerabilities. They include devices such as elevators, smartphones, medical sensors, building management systems and more.

With increasing convergence across IT, OT and IoT, individuals and organizations must rethink their approach to cyber risk impact and consequences.

Here are 8 ways to defend against IoT and OT threats shared by Microsoft’s latest Cyber Signals Report:

1. Work with stakeholders- Mapping of business-critical assets, in IT and OT environments is crucial

2. Device visibility: Organizations must have full visibility into the number of IT, OT, and IoT devices in their enterprise, where or how they converge, and the vital data, resources, and utilities accessible across these devices

3. Perform a risk analysis on critical assets: It is important to focus on the business impact of different attack scenarios such as disruption of industrial processes and physical damage to equipment

4. Define a strategy: The next step would be to address the risks identified, driving priority from business impact

5. Implement new and improved policies: Policies stemming from the Zero Trust methodology and best practices provide a holistic approach for enabling seamless security and governance across all your devices

6. Adopt a comprehensive and dedicated security solution: Enable visibility, continuous monitoring, attack surface assessment, threat detection, and response

7. Educate and train: To help incident responders and security specialists better understand their environments and investigate potential incidents, they require training specific to threats originating from or targeting IoT/OT systems

8. Examine means of augmenting existing security operations: Finally, organizations should address IoT and OT security concerns to achieve a unified IT and OT/IoT SOC across all environments.

Follow these steps today to keep cybercrime at bay and maximize your organization’s performance

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image