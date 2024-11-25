81% of Indian consumers want more human-like AI: Zendesk 2025 CX trends report

Zendesk’s 2025 Customer Experience (CX) Trends Report reveals a pivotal shift in customer expectations: today’s consumers demand AI interactions that feel more human, personalised, and engaging than ever before. Organisations that lean into AI are reaping the benefits in terms of retention, revenue, and return on investments (ROI). 88% of CX leaders in India report positive ROI from their AI tools in CX. This comes at a time when consumers in India continue to warm up to the technology, with 88% holding favorable views towards AI–the highest in the Asia Pacific region.

Drawing on insights from over 10,000 global consumers and business leaders, Zendesk’s seventh annual report uncovers five critical trends that will shape the future of customer service, underscoring how human-centric AI is redefining customer loyalty and becoming a strategic edge for companies. The report highlights a growing divide between companies that embrace AI, termed “CX Trendsetters,” and those lagging behind in traditional approaches.

As consumer expectations continue to rise, businesses that integrate AI with a focus on empathy and personalisation are gaining a strong advantage, building trust, and boosting customer retention. In fact, CX Trendsetters in Asia Pacific experience 56% higher customer acquisition rates, 45% higher customer retention rates, and 63% higher cross-sell revenue, proving a thoughtful approach to AI can be transformative—not just for creating memorable and meaningful customer experiences but also to the bottom line.

“AI should be more than just another technology we use—it’s a way to bring companies and customers closer, and it’s redefining the relationships we can build,” said Zendesk CEO Tom Eggemeier. “At Zendesk, we believe that AI should be in service to humans and help companies understand and better connect to their customers as individuals. When brands focus on creating genuine, human-centred AI interactions, they don’t just make things run more smoothly—they create trust, loyalty, and a lasting connection. This report shows that putting customers at the heart of AI is more than a smart strategy; it’s becoming the new standard for building loyalty in a rapidly changing world.”

Maureen Chong, Regional Vice President, Asia, Zendesk, added, “Organisations that have fully embraced AI–CX Trendsetters–recognise the transformative power of AI, to the extent that 94% of them in India say adopting it at scale will be crucial to surviving the competitive pressures in the next 5 years. Their efforts are paying off because 86% of consumers in India see a clear gap forming between companies that leverage AI effectively in customer service and those that don’t. In India, consumers increasingly desire more human-like AI interactions, and companies looking to differentiate themselves must invest in AI for their customer service as it becomes a key battleground for customer loyalty.”

Five Key Trends from Zendesk’s 2025 CX Trends Report

1. Autonomous Service Accelerates with AI Copilots

Companies are embracing AI copilots—AI tools that support agents by managing routine tasks and enhancing efficiency—as they move toward autonomous service models. Seventy-six percent of agents in India believe that having an AI copilot would help them do their job better, freeing them up to focus on more complex issues, and enabling a smooth and scalable experience. It’s perhaps why 94% of CX leaders in India believe that copilots are the first step towards autonomous AI, setting the stage for more profound integration.

A vast majority (97%) of CX Trendsetters in India report positive returns on AI tools for agents, as copilots improve both the customer journey and operational agility. Yet, the use of shadow AI–external tools unapproved for agent use–has jumped over 200% year-on-year in Asia Pacific. This is putting customer privacy, security, and service quality at risk.

As CX leaders move towards a model of autonomous CX, with 84% of CX leaders in India expecting 80% of customer interactions to be resolved without human intervention in the next few years, they are entrusted with the responsibility to ensure their customers’ data is kept safe and secure by providing AI solutions that prioritise reliability and security.

2. Consumer Confidence Rises with Human-Like AI Agents

In 2025, consumers are looking for AI that goes beyond efficiency and feels genuinely human. 81% of them in India say they would engage more with AI if they had more human-like interactions. With 63% of Indian consumers saying they are more likely to trust AI agents that embody traits like friendliness and empathy, companies are prioritising AI that’s engaging, relatable, and authentic.

This focus on human-like AI is yielding strong results. CX leaders who invest in this approach report a significant boost in customer satisfaction and loyalty. By infusing AI with personality and warmth, companies are better positioned to meet rising expectations, differentiate themselves from competitors, and build lasting relationships with customers.

Shabib Sheikh, Vice President of Customer Support and Success, Vagaro, says “AI is an integral part of who we are and it’s allowing us to do more with less. By leveraging Zendesk’s AI, we’ve resolved 44% of incoming requests, reduced resolution time by 87%, and most importantly increased CSAT to 92%—setting a new standard for the beauty and wellness industry.”

3. Personal AI Assistants Shape the Future of Customer Interactions

Personal AI assistants, like Siri and Alexa, are becoming integral to daily life, leading consumers to expect assistant-driven experiences in customer service, too. Sixty-nine percent of Indian customers want their own personal AI assistants that can interact with companies for them, indicating an opportunity for companies to embrace assistant-first experiences. This shift marks the beginning of a more convenient, AI-led interaction model that frees consumers to focus on what matters most to them. CX leaders in India foresee the demand for AI assistants, with 88% planning for a near future where consumers use AI assistants to interact with the entire customer service ecosystem.

CX leaders preparing for an assistant-first world are already ahead, designing seamless interactions where AI handles routine requests, allowing human agents to focus on high-impact areas. With consumers increasingly expecting instant service through AI assistants, companies that prioritise these tools will deliver the frictionless, responsive experience that today’s customers demand.

4. Voice AI Gains Ground as the Preferred Channel for Complex Issues

As Voice AI technology advances, customers are finding it easier to articulate their needs through voice, particularly for complex issues. 69% of consumers in India have already engaged with Voice AI and 84% want to adopt these technologies for their ability to have natural and conversational interactions.

By helping companies better connect with consumers across multiple platforms, including phone, messaging, and in-app, Voice AI offers consumers the sense of being “heard” and understood. This capability is especially valuable in handling nuanced inquiries, as Voice AI provides a more seamless experience that resonates with users seeking efficient yet personal support. 90% of CX Trendsetters globally recognise it as the next evolution in customer communication.

5. Personalisation Redefines Customer Loyalty

Personalised service is now a defining feature of customer loyalty and AI is raising the bar–over three-quarters (76%) of consumers in India expect more personalised service with AI. As their expectations for great service rise, consumers have increasingly low tolerance for bad experiences, with 70% willing to switch to a competitor due to just one bad experience–a trend that’s grown by 9% year-on-year. This expectation of personalisation is setting a new standard in how companies engage with their customers, with 91% of Trendsetters in India recognising that AI is no longer optional but essential for the future success of their customer service operations.

As CX leaders double down on personalisation to enhance customer relationships, loyalty is becoming the ultimate power metric in today’s competitive landscape. Through personalised recommendations and tailored responses, AI enables companies to create unique, meaningful experiences that meet and exceed customer expectations for relevance and value.

Sixty-three percent of companies seen as Trendsetters in India are prioritising using AI to personalise the customer experience. As they embrace AI, they are realising tremendous value and are 61% more likely to report high ROI from AI, solidifying their position as leaders in the AI-powered CX era.