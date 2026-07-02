A major opportunity for AI-native companies and services firms

The enterprise software industry is approaching one of its biggest commercial shifts since the rise of cloud computing. According to new research from Gartner, as much as $234 billion in enterprise application software spending could be exposed to disruption from agentic AI by 2030, fundamentally altering how software is built, priced, sold and consumed.

The research suggests that nearly 20% of enterprise application Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) spending will be affected by what Gartner describes as “agentic arbitrage”—a phenomenon where AI agents execute tasks across multiple enterprise systems without requiring users to interact with traditional software interfaces. Instead of employees logging into numerous applications and navigating dashboards, autonomous AI agents complete business processes behind the scenes, effectively making the software layer invisible.

For an industry that has long relied on charging customers on a per-user or seat-license basis, this represents a profound challenge.

“Agentic AI changes the economics of software,” said George Brocklehurst, Managing Vice President at Gartner. According to Brocklehurst, agentic systems deliver business outcomes directly by bypassing interface-heavy applications, weakening the long-standing relationship between user growth and software revenue for enterprise vendors.

The beginning of a SaaS metamorphosis

Rather than describing this transformation as the end of SaaS, Gartner characterises it as a structural evolution.

Brocklehurst refers to this transition as a redefinition of the much-discussed “Saaspocalypse.” In Gartner’s view, the legacy SaaS market is entering a phase of disaggregation where traditional applications evolve into AI-powered services rather than disappearing altogether.

The implication is that software itself becomes less visible. Instead of spending time inside CRM platforms, ERP systems, HR applications or finance tools, users increasingly delegate work to intelligent agents capable of navigating multiple systems simultaneously.

The software remains essential—but its interface no longer becomes the primary source of value.

For incumbent vendors, this means the familiar playbook of expanding revenue through additional users and feature-rich interfaces may no longer be sufficient. At the same time, it creates opportunities for new AI-native companies capable of delivering business outcomes rather than software screens.

Enterprise buyers are prioritising outcomes over features

The report also signals a shift in enterprise buying behaviour.

Organizations are expected to place less emphasis on acquiring additional applications, dashboards or AI-powered features and instead focus on measurable business outcomes.

According to Gartner, enterprises increasingly recognise that adding AI capabilities to existing software often increases costs without necessarily improving productivity or return on investment.

Instead, successful AI deployments will depend on systems capable of retaining institutional knowledge, preserving customer context and supporting long-term decision-making.

Some software providers have already begun moving in this direction by introducing agentic platforms capable of autonomous, end-to-end workflow execution. These platforms orchestrate processes across multiple enterprise systems while maintaining customer knowledge and contextual understanding to improve business performance.

However, Gartner notes that such deployments currently require significant professional services engagement, indicating that the market is still in its early stages of maturity.

User interfaces lose their competitive advantage

One of the report’s most significant observations is that the traditional user interface is rapidly losing its role as a competitive differentiator.

As organizations adopt agentic AI systems, employees increasingly interact with intelligent agents instead of software applications directly. In this model, AI becomes the primary interface while enterprise applications function as underlying execution engines.

According to Gartner, this opens the door for horizontal agentic platforms capable of orchestrating workflows across multiple enterprise systems, reducing dependence on individual software vendors.

This evolution could gradually erode the market position of legacy SaaS providers while enabling new entrants to capture enterprise workloads previously controlled by established software companies.

Vendors face pressure to reinvent business models

For incumbent enterprise software vendors, the transition demands more than simply embedding AI assistants into existing products.

Gartner argues that vendors must fundamentally shift from delivering interface-based value to outcome-based value. That includes embedding agentic capabilities directly into workflow execution, protecting their position within enterprise value chains, and retaining customer-specific knowledge rather than simply storing enterprise data.

The research warns that vendors continuing to defend dashboard-centric products and seat-based licensing models face growing competitive pressure as agentic platforms abstract away the software interface.

Conversely, vendors capable of enabling AI-driven, cross-domain workflows stand to benefit from significant new revenue opportunities.

A major opportunity for AI-native companies and services firms

While the transition presents challenges for established SaaS providers, it creates a substantial opportunity for AI-native startups, systems integrators and technology service providers.

These organizations are well positioned to build the orchestration layer that connects enterprise applications, allowing AI agents to execute complex business processes across multiple systems.

Rather than competing on application features, they can differentiate through measurable business outcomes, workflow automation and enterprise-wide AI integration.

Gartner believes these companies could capture not only existing software budgets but also incremental investment unlocked by demonstrable productivity gains and return on investment.

As enterprises move from purchasing software licenses to investing in AI-driven outcomes, the competitive landscape is likely to shift from applications to autonomous execution—marking the beginning of a new era for enterprise software.