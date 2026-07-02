Purpose before technology: How Hero Housing Finance is redefining AI-driven lending

For decades, digital transformation in financial services was measured by technology deployments—new core systems, mobile apps, automation platforms, or AI pilots. But according to Vivek Madan, Chief Technology Officer at Hero Housing Finance, that mindset misses the point.

“Digital transformation is about creating change,” he says. “But the first question should always be—who is this change for?”

For Hero Housing Finance, the answer is simple: helping customers achieve one of life’s biggest milestones—owning a home.

That philosophy has shaped the company’s technology strategy. Rather than adopting AI because it is fashionable, Hero Housing Finance has focused on redesigning lending journeys around speed, simplicity, and customer outcomes. Technology, Madan believes, should never lead business strategy; it should enable it.

Reimagining the home loan journey

Customer expectations have changed dramatically. A home loan that once required weeks of paperwork and multiple branch visits is now expected within minutes.

Hero Housing Finance has rebuilt its lending process around that expectation.

Its philosophy is straightforward: collect the minimum information from customers, retrieve the remaining data securely through bureau integrations and digital ecosystems, and deliver approvals with minimal friction.

The company has adopted a mobile-first operating model, providing dedicated applications for sales teams, channel partners, brokers, and customers, while enabling servicing through WhatsApp, chatbots, websites, and mobile applications. Existing customers can download statements, access pre-approved top-up loans, or raise service requests through whichever channel is most convenient, with seamless handover to human advisors whenever required.

The business impact has been substantial. Approval turnaround times have reduced by 60–70%, while lending journeys that once took days are increasingly completed in minutes.

For Madan, however, faster lending is only part of the story. “One loan isn’t just one transaction,” he says. “It fulfils the dreams of an entire family.”

AI must deliver business outcomes

Like many financial institutions, Hero Housing Finance experimented with predictive analytics and machine learning long before generative AI entered mainstream conversations.

Today’s AI capabilities, however, are fundamentally different. Large language models now summarise customer documents, assist underwriters, analyse conversations, identify customer intent, monitor quality, and surface opportunities that previously remained hidden inside thousands of customer interactions.

Instead of manually reviewing extensive customer files, underwriters receive AI-generated summaries that significantly accelerate decision-making without removing human oversight.

Voice AI has similarly transformed customer engagement. Earlier, only a sample of customer calls could be reviewed for quality. Today, AI analyses virtually every interaction, identifying customer sentiment, complaints, service gaps, and cross-selling opportunities in real time.

The operational gains have been equally meaningful. Turnaround times have been reduced by up to 45%, employee productivity has improved by 30–40%, and customer service scores have increased by more than 30% over the last two years.

Yet Madan is careful not to confuse AI adoption with business success.

Every automation proposal must answer three questions before implementation: What business outcome will it improve? How will success be measured? What return on investment will it generate?

“Our job is not to give technology assets,” he says. “Our job is to transform the business.”

That ROI-first mindset has helped the company avoid pursuing AI simply because it is the latest technology trend.

From AI to agentic AI: The MAGIC framework

Perhaps the most distinctive idea Madan shares is his own framework for evaluating agentic AI.

He calls it MAGIC—a practical blueprint for designing enterprise AI agents that move beyond isolated tasks to autonomous execution.

For Madan, ‘M’ stands for Multi-step execution. Instead of completing a single activity, an intelligent agent should orchestrate an entire workflow. A new employee onboarding process, for example, should automatically trigger email creation, laptop provisioning, approvals, welcome communication, and other dependent tasks without manual intervention.

‘A’ represents Autonomy. Modern agents should adapt dynamically, handle exceptions, and progress workflows without requiring step-by-step instructions from users.

‘G’ stands for Goal-oriented intelligence. “The same agent given different goals will perform differently,” Madan explains.

Rather than merely assigning tasks, organisations must define the desired business outcome. Whether the objective is faster turnaround, better employee experience, or improved compliance, the goal fundamentally shapes how an agent behaves.

‘I’ represents Interactivity. Unlike traditional automation, agentic AI collaborates. Users can brainstorm ideas, role-play scenarios, seek recommendations, and continuously refine decisions through natural conversations.

Perhaps the most important element, however, is ‘C’—Control and Guardrails.

Madan repeatedly emphasises that AI remains probabilistic. Enterprise deployment, therefore, requires governance by design—human oversight, usage limits, transparent disclosures, and continuous monitoring.

“Human judgement is still going to be there,” he says. “Those guardrails will always be there for us because we operate in a highly regulated industry.”

Building an AI-native lending organisation

Looking ahead, Hero Housing Finance is building what Madan describes as a library of reusable AI capabilities.

Rather than creating separate AI systems for every department, the company is developing specialised agents for sales, servicing, summarisation, monitoring, and support. These capabilities can be reused across multiple business functions, making AI more scalable while reducing duplication.

Equally important is the company’s investment in data. A centralised data lake consolidates customer interactions across every touchpoint—from WhatsApp and mobile applications to contact centres and field sales—creating a unified intelligence layer that powers personalisation, risk management, and decision-making.

For Madan, the future of lending will not be defined by how many AI models an organisation deploys, but by how effectively it combines technology with business purpose.

Technology, he believes, should simplify complexity, strengthen human judgement, and create measurable value for customers.

In the race toward agentic AI, that philosophy may prove to be Hero Housing Finance’s greatest competitive advantage.