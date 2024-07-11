Express Computer

Accenture acquires Cientra to expand silicon design capabilities

Accenture acquires Cientra to expand silicon design capabilities

News
Accenture has acquired Cientra, a silicon design and engineering services company, offering custom silicon solutions for global clients. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Cientra is headquartered in New Jersey, U.S. and has offices in Frankfurt, Germany as well as in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and New Delhi, India. The company brings consulting expertise in embedded IoT and application-specific integrated circuit design and verification capabilities, which augments Accenture’s silicon design experience and further enhances its ability to help clients accelerate semiconductor innovation required to support growing data computing needs.

“Everything from data center expansion to cloud computing, wireless technologies, edge computing, and the proliferation of AI, are driving demand for next-generation silicon products,” said Karthik Narain, Group Chief Executive—Technology at Accenture. “Our acquisition of Cientra is our latest move to expand our silicon design and engineering capabilities and it underscores our commitment to helping our clients maximize value and reinvent themselves in this space.”

Cientra has deep experience in engineering, development, and testing across hardware, software, and networks, in the automotive, telecommunications, and high-tech industries. The company brings approximately 530 experienced engineers and practitioners to Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers in India.

“Since inception, Cientra has been dedicated to building top talent and fostering continuous innovation, developing product solutions that drive value for our clients,” said Anil Kempanna, CEO, Cientra. 

“Joining Accenture provides exciting opportunities to expand globally and scale our capabilities to create new avenues of growth for our clients as well as our people,” he added.

This acquisition follows the addition of Excelmax Technologies, a Bangalore, India-based semiconductor design services provider, earlier this week, and XtremeEDA, an Ottawa, Canada-based silicon design services company, in 2022.

