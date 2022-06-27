Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Access to working capital and digitization will ensure good growth for MSMEs: Pushkar Mukewar, CEO, Drip Capital

Access to working capital and digitization will ensure good growth for MSMEs: Pushkar Mukewar, CEO, Drip Capital

News
By Express Computer
0 37

By Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder and CEO, Drip Capital

After being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the MSME sector is seeing a fast recovery owing to various measures like government schemes such as ECLGS, SRI fund, etc., aimed at infusing much-needed funds in the MSME segment to meet the pent-up demand.

Access to funds has played a critical role in helping the MSME sector remain afloat during the pandemic. For instance, in FY21, the loan disbursals to MSMEs stood at US$ 128.06 Bn, a 40% increase compared to US$ 91.66 Bn in FY20. Another notable factor contributing to MSME growth is digitization. As per the ASSOCHAM-CRISIL report, though banks still dominate the MSME lending book, MSMEs have started exploring digital lending platforms, with 72% of payments done digitally compared to 28% of cash transactions.

The sector is expected to rebound with a 15% to 17% growth in revenues for the financial year ending 2022, amid the country’s economic recovery and an increase in consumer demand. Access to working capital and digitization will ensure the forecasted growth is achieved.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
We are Live Now !

TECH SENATE-2022
REINVENTING FOR THE FUTURE
DAY-3

Join our live event and learn how to use the latest technologies to future proof your IT infrastructure.
WATCH NOW
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image