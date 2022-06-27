TIFIN, a global fintech startup appoints Arun Gautam as VP Engineering

TIFIN, a leading Fintech startup powering and shaping the new age of financial wellness, today announced the hiring of Arun Gautam as its VP Engineering. Gautum joins a robust team that represents the best of finance & tech, with an innovation thesis that challenges the norms of speed & disruption and a vision that’s set to democratize investment intelligence. He joins with over 15 years of experience in innovation, entrepreneurship, and product leadership in enterprise SaaS and FinTech.

Driven by an ecosystem of leaders in finance and investments, TIFIN recently announced its valuation at $842M in a new $109M Series-D round. TIFIN’s investor line-up boasts of financial giants including J.P. Morgan, Franklin Templeton, Hamilton Lane, Morningstar, Broadridge and Motive Partners. Gautam’s appointment is a part of the company’s overarching goal of building world-class fintech innovation out of India. As a continuation of this endeavor, they are hiring for multiple roles across teams, as TIFIN focuses on growth & innovation in the country. TIFIN’s India team currently stands at 120 and they are looking to expand their Investments, Data Science, HR, Web3 and other key Engineering teams in FY’23.

TIFIN also recently acquired 1st Main, a Digital Product Agency they had been working with for some time to bring in high quality talent and strengthen its leadership team in India. Kinnari Thakker and Kiran Nambiar, co-founders of 1st Main, now join Uttung Malkan, Country Head TIFIN India as, Chief Design Officer and Chief Technology officer.

TIFIN operates two major divisions — an investment marketplace for consumers called Magnifi, and a B2B arm that works with wealth advisors and enterprises that provide financial services to consumers. Within its divisions, it operates a suite of products, some of which are homegrown and some of which came to the platform through acquisitions.

“TIFIN’s vision is in line with my own, to challenge the bounds of the traditional and approach it with a curiosity of how transformational good design and thoughtful tech can be. It is an honor to join the ranks of incredibly diverse and experienced leaders from the fintech landscape who are passionate about driving investment inclusivity and leveraging technology to drive financial well-being for individuals., ” shared Arun Gautam, VP of Engineering at Magnifi by TIFIN.

“We are delighted to have Arun join us as VP – Engineering. His penchant for creating, bringing to market, and managing business & financial technology as well as designing & building underlying technical infrastructure & platforms for creating such products will be an asset to all of us at TIFIN. We are excited to be unlocking new growth opportunities with him.”, says Kiran Nambiar, CTO TIFIN India.

In his new role, Arun Gautam would be looking after all things under the ambit of technology and engineering at Magnifi, a TIFIN product. A few of his previous stints, Arun Gautam has been CTO, Goodera, Founder & CEO at BaanMoney.com and Technical Program Manager (Head of Solvency II Data Program) at Aviva, London. He is an alumnus of INSEAD and BITS Pilani.