Account Aggregator Ecosystem facilitates monthly loan disbursements of ₹24,000 crore in H1FY26

According to Sahamati’s recently released Credit Reimagined H1 FY26: AA Impact Report, AA-facilitated lending in India has reached meaningful scale. The report finds that in H1 FY26 (April–September 2025), the framework has facilitated an estimated ₹1.47 lakh crore loan disbursal across 1.5 crore loans.

The framework is facilitating ₹24,000 crore monthly disbursements, a sharp increase from around ₹14,000 crore (monthly) reported for the H2 FY25 period. This translates to approximately 7.7% of lending by value and 10.8% of lending by volume, across total retail and MSME loans during the six-month period. The report observes that AA has penetrated across products and customer segments, with significant pick up in unsecured and digitally oriented loans. Interestingly, findings suggest that an estimated one in ten personal loans are facilitated by the AA ecosystem.

The recently launched Economic Survey by the Ministry of Finance reaffirms the potential of a consent-based data-sharing digital infrastructure across bank transactions and GST records thereby supporting credit growth among underserved, new to credit, low income and MSME borrowers. In line with this, lenders are increasingly relying on the account aggregator ecosystem to make faster and more reliable credit decisions.

For customers, this shift is making access to credit simpler and safer. Instead of uploading bank statements or sharing sensitive netbanking login details, borrowers are choosing to share their financial data through clear, time-bound consent, giving them greater control over how their data is used. This transition aligns closely with the regulatory and policy vision of moving away from invasive, non-consented and manual data-sharing practices.

B.G. Mahesh, CEO, Sahamati said “Account Aggregators are a novelty experiment in user-centric data sharing. They are increasingly becoming a preferred data-sharing channel not just for customers but also for financial service providers. What this report shows is how this consent-based data-sharing infrastructure is reshaping access to credit. When lenders can rely on real financial behaviour rather than proxies, credit becomes faster, fairer, and more resilient for both institutions and borrowers.”

Increasingly, the post-disbursement risk management applications such as monitoring, early warning signals, targeted collection strategies, and fraud prevention are being actively adopted reducing overall risk in lending, especially for small-ticket loans, and moving beyond the most obvious use case of underwriting. The AA framework is steadily establishing itself as foundational infrastructure.