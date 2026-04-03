Freshworks boosts Freshservice ITAM with AI-powered visibility

Freshworks has expanded the capabilities of its Freshservice platform by introducing a redefined IT Asset Management (ITAM) solution, integrating continuous infrastructure discovery and dependency mapping to deliver a more unified, AI-powered service operations platform.

The enhancement brings together ITAM, IT Service Management (ITSM), and IT Operations Management (ITOM) within a single environment, enabling organisations to unify data and workflows, assess service impact more effectively, and accelerate issue resolution.

As enterprises continue to invest in automation and AI, fragmented infrastructure data remains a key challenge. Disconnected discovery tools and siloed configuration databases often limit visibility, reducing the effectiveness of AI-driven workflows. Freshservice’s updated ITAM addresses this gap by creating a continuous, high-integrity data foundation across hybrid IT environments.

The platform enables automated discovery of assets across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, while continuously mapping relationships between infrastructure components and the business services they support. This allows IT teams to gain real-time operational context, helping prevent issues before they impact business operations.

According to Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks, automation alone cannot address IT complexity without reliable infrastructure visibility. He emphasised that embedding deep discovery and dependency mapping directly into Freshservice enables AI to deliver more accurate insights and actions at scale.

The upgraded ITAM capabilities also introduce predictive impact analysis, allowing teams to assess how planned changes may affect services before deployment, thereby reducing operational risk. In addition, features such as configuration drift detection and software asset optimisation help strengthen security, compliance, and cost efficiency.

Industry perspectives reinforce the value of these capabilities. Snow Tempest, Research Manager at IDC, noted that integrating data discovery and dependency mapping without increasing implementation complexity can significantly improve decision-making and incident resolution for IT leaders.

With this update, Freshworks is positioning Freshservice as a comprehensive, AI-driven service operations platform, enabling organisations to move beyond static asset inventories toward dynamic, context-aware infrastructure management.visibility.