Texas Instruments unveils new, state-of-the-art R&D center, marking 40 years in India

Texas Instruments (TI) today officially opened its new, state-of-the-art, product research and development (R&D) center in Bengaluru at an event commemorating the company’s 40-year presence in India. The new 550,000-square-foot center features a collaborative workspace dedicated to developing world-class chip designs. The center includes an end-to-end reliability lab equipped with advanced testing capabilities for various environmental conditions, along with many other integrated circuit design labs.

Inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways; Information & Broadcasting; Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, alongside TI leaders, the new center highlights the company’s strategic vision to propel semiconductor innovation and nurture world-class design talent. This expansion reinforces TI’s commitment to developing breakthrough analog and embedded processing technologies while strengthening its support for the design ecosystem and its growing customer base in India.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways; Information & Broadcasting; Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, said, “I congratulate Texas Instruments on the inauguration of this world-class R&D center in Bengaluru. TI has been a true pioneer in India’s semiconductor journey and stood as a testament of consistently nurturing the design talent ecosystem in India. The company’s expanded investment reinforces India’s position as a global hub for semiconductor design, development and supports our vision of building an innovation-led nation.”

Santhosh Kumar, president and managing director, TI India, said, “As we celebrate 40 years in India, this milestone reflects TI’s rich legacy and our strong commitment to the future. TI India’s product development and design teams drive research and breakthrough innovations for customers worldwide. Our world-class engineers are central to pioneering the next generation of semiconductor advancements.”

As the first multinational company to establish an R&D center in India in 1985, TI has been instrumental in shaping India’s semiconductor landscape for four decades. With thousands of employees in India, TI continues to expand its presence in the region. The company recently opened an additional sales office to strengthen its partnership with India customers, while the new R&D facility builds on its innovation capabilities in the region.