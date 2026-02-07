Rajesh Kumar unveils decoding B2B marketing, India’s first visual guide to B2B marketing

As 84% of Indian B2B CMOs say that proving ROI has become a top priority, veteran CMO Rajesh Kumar announced the launch of Decoding B2B Marketing, published by Zebralearn-a visual, AI-enabled playbook featuring 12 actionable frameworks and QR-linked interviews. Unveiled at Museo Camera, Gurugram, the book debut brought together marketing leaders, founders, students, and industry peers for an evening focused on the future of B2B growth in the age of AI.

A market that buys differently

“B2B buying is different from consumer markets. Major technology decisions rarely hinge on a single executive. They’re shaped by a buying group-champions, decision makers, influencers, ratifiers, and users-each with distinct needs and risk thresholds. Sales no longer hold the power they used to. Buyers, who depended on sales representatives for information, discovered the power of online – 67% of the buyer’s journey is now done digitally. This puts marketing in the driver’s seat.” said Rajesh Kumar, author of Decoding B2B Marketing.

The foreword for the book is by illustrious late Piyush Pandey, ex Ogilvy India “The book has been written for people to savor, enjoy, learn, and teach the art of B2B. I believe that B2B is an art and not a pure science. It is with this belief that I recommend Rajesh Kumar to all the readers of this book!”

The book meets readers where the profession is headed: into the “ask economy,” where teams seek immediate, contextual answers from AI and expect marketing to be findable, explainable, and reusable across channels and roles. AI isn’t replacing marketers; it’s moving them to higher-value problems -strategy, narrative design, and orchestration. Decoding B2B Marketing is built for that shift.

A practical, visual, AI-enabled guide

In line with ZebraLearn’s visual-first learning philosophy, Decoding B2B Marketing is a fully illustrated, practitioner’s compendium designed for retention and real-world application. It distills the pillars of modern B2B brand, thought leadership, press and analyst relations, market sizing and segmentation, demand generation, channel marketing, account-based marketing, martech, and the impact of AI-into clear, usable frameworks.

Readers can go beyond print through ZebraLearn 2.0. The book is enabled in AskAI, audio, video, and quiz formats, so learners can engage in the mode that suits them best. Each chapter includes QR codes linking to exclusive conversations with CMOs and marketing leaders from well-known brands-offering unfiltered, in-the-trenches insights you can apply the same day.

“The time has come for new global brands to rise from Asia. I am thrilled to launch Decoding B2B Marketing as a practical resource for career aspirants, early professionals, and startups-crafted in a format that is simple to understand and easy to apply. My mission is to make B2B marketing more accessible, learnable, and actionable for the next generation of marketers. Marketing is at the very core of B2B success-where the science of sharp analytics meets the art of creativity, magic happens. I want SaaS companies from India to harness the true power of marketing and make their mark on the world stage,” said Rajesh Kumar.