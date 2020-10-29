Acko General Insurance partners with Kapture CRM to optimize its customer support

Read Article

Kapture CRM, an enterprise-grade cloud-based SaaS Customer Relationship Management company, has recently on-boarded Acko General Insurance, one of the fastest-growing insurtech companies in India. Acko Insurance will leverage Kapture’s advanced CRM capabilities to streamline its customer support processes.

Acko intends to automate and systemize its end-to-end ticketing system with Kapture CRM. All incoming support queries and tickets (across multiple platforms) will be unified on Kapture’s centralized dashboard. Additionally, the insurtech firm will use Kapture’s Knowledge Management System (KMS) for powering its self-service portal as well as for internal purposes. The self-service module, fueled by FAQs, will help customers find answers to their questions without any agent dependency.

Acko General Insurance can also now leverage cutting-edge reports and analytics provided by Kapture CRM to gain in-depth insights and visualize their customer service workflows better and make data-driven decisions. The partnership has included multiple integrations with various third-party applications, such as API integration with the Ozonetel cloud telephony partner.

Commenting on this exclusive partnership Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO, Kapture CRM, said “As demand for customer support automation is surging in customer-centric sectors like BFSI, Kapture CRM is looking forward to working with household brand names such as Acko Insurance to help them accelerate their customer support vision”.

Anurag Gupta, spokesperson Acko General Insurance, said “Customer support is now more demanding than ever. As a fast-growing insurtech business, we were looking for a CRM that offers a wide range of services at competitive pricing. We have partnered with Kapture CRM as it offers a wide range of integrations, omnichannel CRM and easy-to-use UI. With their CRM tools we are hoping to bring in excellent efficiencies to our contact center management”.

Kapture CRM is now a 200+ strong team with 500+ clients across 15 countries and 25,000+ users use its platform every day. Through its rich API partner network, Kapture CRM aims to facilitate seamless customer support experiences for enterprises across multiple industries.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]