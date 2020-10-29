Unlocking your workforce potential: Support from anywhere to anywhere

Read Article

In this video:

Sanketh Shanbhag, Solution Consultant, LogMeIn India

While much has changed this year for support centres—service desks, help desks, and desktop support — we must also remember that a lot has changed for the customers we serve, as well. They may lack the proximity of colleagues to answer simple questions, and distractions may abound if they are working from home. To meet and exceed customer expectations, support centres must be increasingly flexible in meeting demand as IT customers and end users work from home or return to the office — or some mix of both.

Watch this webinar to learn more on:

• How changing customer environments impact channel mix, working hours, and expectations.

• Increasing use of third-party cloud services and personally-owned devices requires a broader knowledge of interoperability.

• External stressors drive customers’ psychological needs for fast, secure, personalised service.

