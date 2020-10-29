Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Webinars  »  Unlocking your workforce potential: Support from anywhere to anywhere

Unlocking your workforce potential: Support from anywhere to anywhere

Live Webinar | 29th October 2020 | 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST

VideoWebinarsVideos
By LogMeIn
0 10
Read Article

In this video:

Sanketh Shanbhag, Solution Consultant, LogMeIn India

While much has changed this year for support centres—service desks, help desks, and desktop support — we must also remember that a lot has changed for the customers we serve, as well. They may lack the proximity of colleagues to answer simple questions, and distractions may abound if they are working from home. To meet and exceed customer expectations, support centres must be increasingly flexible in meeting demand as IT customers and end users work from home or return to the office — or some mix of both.

Watch this webinar to learn more on:
• How changing customer environments impact channel mix, working hours, and expectations.
• Increasing use of third-party cloud services and personally-owned devices requires a broader knowledge of interoperability.
• External stressors drive customers’ psychological needs for fast, secure, personalised service.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

LogMeIn
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Conference

Leading the future for the connected world

The ability to adapt to new technologies while supporting critical systems requires a smart network infrastructure.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
Know how to deliver a seamless customer experience from cable to cloud.
Register for Free
close-image