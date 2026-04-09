Acronis launches AI-Driven MDR platform for MSPs

Acronis has introduced Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU, a globally available managed detection and response (MDR) service designed to provide 24/7/365 threat monitoring, rapid incident response, and integrated cyber resilience for managed service providers (MSPs).

Built on the capabilities of the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU), the platform brings together advanced threat intelligence, endpoint detection, and automated response mechanisms into a single, unified cybersecurity stack. This eliminates the need for multiple disjointed tools and enables MSPs to deliver enterprise-grade security services without investing in dedicated security operations centres (SOCs).

At a technology level, the solution combines endpoint detection and response (EDR) with proactive protection features such as patch management and automated attack rollback. This integrated architecture allows organisations to move beyond reactive security models toward continuous, intelligence-led threat prevention and recovery, significantly reducing response times and operational complexity.

A key differentiator is the platform’s real-time monitoring and automated incident handling capabilities, where critical threats can be detected, triaged, and contained in as little as 15 minutes. By leveraging AI-driven analytics and expert oversight from TRU, the service ensures faster identification of anomalies, improved threat prioritisation, and more effective remediation workflows.

The platform is purpose-built for MSP environments, offering scalable, multi-tenant architecture and simplified onboarding, making advanced cybersecurity accessible to providers of all sizes. Flexible pricing models and cloud-native deployment further enable rapid adoption, allowing MSPs to expand their security portfolios without significant upfront investment.

In addition to its core offering, Acronis is extending MDR capabilities through a broader ecosystem of managed security service providers (MSSPs). Partnerships with regional and global SOC providers enable localised, compliance-ready security services, with support for multiple geographies, languages, and regulatory frameworks.

According to Gaidar Magdanurov, the goal is to democratise access to advanced detection and response capabilities by combining automation, integrated protection, and expert-driven intelligence into a single platform. Industry users, such as Robert Nieuwenhuijse, have highlighted the platform’s ability to deliver enterprise-grade security expertise without the overhead of building in-house capabilities.

As cyber threats continue to grow in scale and sophistication, Acronis MDR reflects a broader shift towards platform-based cybersecurity models, where detection, response, and recovery are tightly integrated. By combining AI-driven threat intelligence with automated workflows and global SOC expertise, the company is positioning its MDR offering as a comprehensive, end-to-end cyber resilience solution for the modern, distributed enterprise.