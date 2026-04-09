Cross Identity offers VISHWAAS AI at zero cost as DPDP readiness lags across India

Cross Identity recently announced that it is offering VISHWAAS AI, its AI-powered Privacy and Consent Management platform, at zero license cost to organizations onboarding before June 30, 2026, with lifetime license access extended to early adopters.

Typically priced at an average annual license cost of ₹50 lakh per year, the move marks Cross Identity’s 25-year milestone and aims to accelerate enterprise readiness for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act).

VISHWAAS AI brings together assessment, execution, and security in a unified environment, enabling organizations to operationalize compliance with the DPDP Act. The platform is aided by AI to support compliance workflows and improve operational efficiency. It is designed to help organizations implement and manage their compliance requirements in a structured and scalable manner.

As organizations across India prepare for the operational impact of the DPDP Act, industry studies indicate that most remain significantly underprepared, with nearly 80% yet to update privacy frameworks and over 70% still working through how to interpret and implement regulatory requirements.

Built ground-up for India’s regulatory environment, VISHWAAS AI incorporates cryptographically verifiable consent records, enabling organizations to demonstrate compliance across audits, regulatory reviews, and legal proceedings. The platform also supports multilingual deployment across 22 Indian languages and aligns workflows directly to the structure of the DPDP Act and Rules.

Alongside the platform, All About DPDPA, Cross Identity’s readiness assessment layer, enables organizations to evaluate their current state of compliance and identify gaps across key regulatory areas, including consent management, data principal rights, breach response, and audit workflows. This creates a structured pathway from assessment to execution, addressing a critical gap in how enterprises approach DPDP compliance.

“With DPDP, the challenge is no longer awareness, it is execution,” said Binod Singh, Founder & CEO, Cross Identity. “Most organizations understand what is required but lack the systems to implement it. We built VISHWAAS as the only platform that brings together assessment, execution, and security for DPDP in a single system. As we complete 25 years in IAM, opening access to the platform is our way of accelerating adoption at a critical moment for the industry.”

With VISHWAAS AI, the company extends this foundation into privacy and compliance, enabling organizations to implement governance in a structured and scalable manner. The readiness assessment layer and VISHWAAS AI platform are now available for organizations looking to evaluate and operationalize their DPDP compliance frameworks ahead of enforcement timelines.