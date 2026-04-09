Cloud migration’s biggest illusion: Why modernisation without security redesign is a strategic mistake

By Jayjit Biswas

Cloud migration has become one of the most visible symbols of enterprise modernisation. Boards associate it with agility, resilience, scalability and speed. CIOs view it as a pathway to digital transformation. Business leaders often see it as the foundation for analytics, automation and AI-led growth. Yet beneath this strategic enthusiasm lies a serious and recurring mistake: many organisations still approach cloud migration as a technical relocation exercise rather than a redesign of security architecture.

That error is proving costly.

Too many enterprises still treat the cloud as a destination where applications and servers can simply be moved, with security somehow improving by default because the hosting environment has changed. This is the biggest illusion in modern IT. Cloud migration is not a lift-and-shift of infrastructure. It is a shift in trust model, operating model and control design. If security thinking does not evolve at the same pace as the migration itself, cloud can amplify weaknesses far faster than on-premises systems ever could.

The uncomfortable truth is that cloud risk does not rise because cloud platforms are inherently weaker. In fact, leading cloud providers often offer stronger native capabilities than what many enterprises can build in their own data centres. Risk rises because organisations misunderstand what they are responsible for protecting once workloads move. The shared responsibility model is frequently quoted, but insufficiently internalised. Providers secure the underlying cloud infrastructure, but customers remain accountable for how identities are managed, how workloads are configured, how data is protected, how logs are monitored, how keys are governed, and how recovery is tested.

This distinction is not academic. It sits at the heart of most cloud security failures.

The most common weaknesses in poorly governed cloud environments are no longer broken perimeter devices or ageing infrastructure. They are misconfigurations, excessive privileges, exposed storage, weak API governance, poor key management, inadequate logging and inconsistent monitoring. These are subtle, scalable and often invisible weaknesses. They do not always announce themselves dramatically. They sit quietly in the background until an attacker finds them first.

That is why cloud security requires a fundamentally different mindset from traditional infrastructure protection. On-premises environments were generally server-centric and perimeter-driven. Teams knew the boundaries, understood the architecture and often operated within relatively stable environments. Cloud is different. It is dynamic, elastic, API-driven and identity-centric. A single administrative error can scale instantly. One overprivileged identity can create lateral movement opportunities across environments. One open bucket can expose vast amounts of sensitive information. One ignored alert can turn a recoverable incident into an enterprise crisis.

In that sense, cloud is not merely a new technology stack. It is a new security battlefield.

A useful analogy comes from Indian mythology. Ravan Putra Indrajit, or Meghnad, was not feared only because of his weapons, but because of his ability to strike from behind the clouds. His power lay in concealment, unpredictability and the ability to attack unseen. Badly designed cloud environments resemble this kind of warfare. The threat is not always visible.

Weaknesses remain hidden behind dashboards, automation layers and sprawling permissions. Logs may be generated but never meaningfully analysed. Identities accumulate access over time. Temporary exceptions become permanent. Storage remains exposed because no one checks posture continuously. The enterprise believes it has modernised, while attackers exploit the gaps from behind the cloud cover.

This is the real irony of many migration programmes. Companies move to the cloud to become more secure, more resilient and more future-ready. But if they migrate with legacy assumptions, weak governance and partial accountability, they simply transport their vulnerabilities into a larger, faster and less visible environment.

Consider a familiar scenario. An enterprise is under pressure to accelerate migration timelines. Project teams are rewarded for speed of movement, not control maturity. To avoid delays, broad access is granted to administrators, developers and third parties “temporarily” during transition. That access is rarely rationalised after go-live.

The result is a cloud environment that appears stable operationally, but contains hidden concentrations of privilege. In another example, a storage service meant for internal business analytics is configured incorrectly and remains externally accessible. Because the organisation lacks continuous configuration monitoring, the exposure survives unnoticed. Elsewhere, logging has been enabled only to satisfy compliance language, but alert triage is weak, correlation is poor and nobody owns response discipline. Visibility exists in theory, not in practice.

These are not failures of cloud as a concept. They are failures of enterprise control design.

The practical response, however, is not mysterious. Before migrating workloads, organisations need to define a minimum cloud security baseline and enforce it rigorously. Applications should move only when that baseline is met. This baseline should include strong identity and access management based on least privilege, multi-factor authentication for all privileged and critical access paths, network segmentation, encryption for data at rest and in transit, centralised logging, continuous configuration compliance monitoring, vulnerability management integrated into the development and deployment lifecycle, tested backup and restoration processes, and preventive as well as detective guardrails at both account and workload level.

In other words, cloud migration must be gated by security readiness, not just project milestones.

This requires a deliberate shift from server security thinking to identity-first, policy-driven and continuously monitored architecture. In the cloud, identity becomes the new perimeter. Policy enforcement becomes more important than manual review. Drift detection becomes as important as initial hardening. Recovery testing becomes as important as backup configuration. Security has to be embedded into provisioning pipelines, not bolted on after workloads are already live.

Governance also needs to mature. One of the most damaging habits in large enterprises is to treat cloud migration as a pure IT infrastructure programme. It is not. It is equally a business risk, resilience and control transformation programme. Boards, audit committees, CIOs, CISOs and business owners must all understand that cloud security cannot be outsourced mentally to the provider or operationally to a single technical team. Responsibility mapping must be explicit. Who owns identity governance? Who approves privileged exceptions? Who validates backup restoration? Who monitors configuration drift? Who ensures that account-level guardrails remain enforced? Unless these questions are answered clearly, cloud adoption may produce modern architecture diagrams but fragile operating realities.

There is also a broader strategic point. Enterprises should stop aspiring merely to be “as secure as on-premises” after migration. That is the wrong benchmark. The cloud offers an opportunity to become more secure than legacy environments by using automation, central policy enforcement, real-time posture visibility and continuous monitoring. But these advantages materialise only when organisations treat cloud security as an architectural discipline rather than a post-migration clean-up activity.

This is where the winners will separate themselves from the rest. The successful enterprises will not simply be those that migrate fastest. They will be those that rethink trust, accountability and control before they move. They will understand that cloud does not reward optimism; it rewards discipline. They will recognise that modernisation without control redesign is not transformation at all, but accelerated exposure.

For Express Computer readers, the message is clear. Cloud migration should never be treated as a server relocation project wrapped in modern language. It must be treated as a redesign of enterprise security, governance and resilience. If done properly, cloud can deliver stronger control, better visibility and faster response than most on-premises environments ever allowed. If done poorly, it can create a battlefield where the organisation is less secure precisely when it believes it has become more advanced.

The closing lesson is simple and worth repeating. Enterprises often migrate to cloud with the confidence of Ram’s army, but the preparation of an amateur battalion. That confidence can be dangerous. Cloud is not security by default. It is exposure by default unless engineered with rigour.

The real transformation begins only when security thinking migrates before applications do. Until then, cloud modernisation remains little more than an elegant illusion.

Disclaimer – This is conceptualised by Jayjit Biswas Founder Elite Startup and Emerging Tech Forum. The views are personal in nature and not of any specific organisation.