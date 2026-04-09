How cloud is unlocking new revenue models for broadcasters

By Srividhya Srinivasan, CTO & Co-founder, Amagi

For years, the cloud conversation in broadcasting revolved around cost optimization. It was framed as a way to simplify infrastructure, reduce hardware dependency, and move traditional broadcast workflows away from capital-intensive on-premise systems. In the current scenario, the cloud has evolved from being a cost-effective solution and an operational enabler for broadcasters to becoming a major revenue driver in a highly fragmented media environment. With audiences fragmenting across traditional broadcast and emerging OTT platforms, the challenge is no longer limited to reach and accessibility but on the infrastructure itself.

The traditional broadcast infrastructure was based on hardware-driven workflows, traditional encoding and inflexible asset management. These models were suited for a satellite-based world but did not provide much scope for innovation in monetization strategies.

The cloud infrastructure, however, started to provide broadcasters with a new opportunity. It’s no longer about migrating playout to the cloud but about rethinking monetization strategies around it.

Cloud as an elastic distribution engine

The traditional broadcast economics were a result of satellite strategies that emphasized reach. The infrastructure was based on static grids, conventional ad strategies, and geographically focused monetization strategies. Launching a new channel required long provisioning cycles and significant infrastructure investment.

As a result, revenue growth was tied to a narrow set of variables such as channel count, time-based ad inventory, and distribution footprint. Cloud fundamentally changed this constraint set.

With cloud-based distribution pipelines, broadcasters can now provision channels far more quickly. Event-based channels, regional feeds, and genre-specific micro channels can be launched with shorter timelines. In many cases, a new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel can be provisioned in weeks rather than months.

This elasticity transforms distribution from static infrastructure into a dynamic revenue engine. More channels create more advertising inventory. It also accelerates monetization, enabling the broadcaster to take advantage of new audience trends faster.

Transformation of the cloud and dynamic monetization

Cloud-based analytics bring all viewership data, ad performance, and engagement metrics into a single view for every distribution platform. Broadcasters can now identify trends by region, device, and genre, allowing programming and ad approaches to adapt in real-time.

Ad units can be combined and rearranged on the fly, campaigns can be optimized for regional markets, and programmatic demand can be attracted in real-time. Personalized content based on viewer preferences are now significantly easier to deliver at scale through cloud technology and IP-based distribution. The end result is a focus shift from monetizing static ad units to maximizing value from every impression. In terms of real-world applications, the industry is shifting from speculating about audience needs to a data-informed approach that maximizes revenue.

AI, data intelligence, and scalable content monetization

Cloud infrastructure enables the application of artificial intelligence across media operations. AI-driven solutions are becoming more prevalent for content labeling, scheduling recommendations, and the production of promotional materials.

This has significant revenue implications. Content that previously languished in archives can now be rapidly repurposed and monetized on digital platforms. AI-assisted localization, consider automated transcription, machine translation, and synthetic dubbing enables broadcasters to serve multiple language markets without a corresponding increase in operational support.

At the same time, real-time analytics and predictive forecasting help align content schedules with audience demand patterns. These data feedback loops with ad platforms and distribution partners fuel this constant optimization cycle, which not only increases the time viewers spend watching, but also increases the performance of ads. With cloud and AI, this library of content stops being an asset and starts becoming a revenue generator.

Cloud’s role in propelling single monetization ecosystem across multiple platforms

The most impactful change the cloud can bring to the broadcast industry is unifying the monetization of multiple platforms and markets, which are otherwise complex and tangled distribution systems. Currently, broadcast companies can reach their audience through linear TV, OTT, FAST, AVOD, and global distribution systems. In the past, each of these distribution systems would have its own workflow and monetization strategy. With cloud-native systems, they can be brought under one unified system.

This would allow for bundling inventory across multiple platforms, steady yield management, and unified audience insights. It would also allow advertisers to run unified campaigns across multiple environments, and the broadcast companies would be able to offer more flexibility with inventory pricing. Additionally, the cloud would allow broadcast companies to overcome the geographical limitations of satellite broadcasting and enable them to launch local feeds, test regional ad markets, and expand globally without having to build new infrastructure from scratch.

Conclusion

Broadcast transformation is no longer simply about moving from linear to digital delivery. It’s more about the reengineering of the entire infrastructure to support the fast-paced media ecosystems.

With cloud technology, broadcasters are now capable of launching channels, running targeted ads, and localizing content for global markets. The benefits of using the technology are not just limited to increased productivity but also to the potential of leveraging diversified sources of income.

If the broadcaster looks at the cloud as an infrastructure upgrade, they will only be able to gain incrementally. But when they look at it as a revenue enabler, they will be changing the way they do business in the future.

The next revolution in broadcasting will not be based on signal strength. It will be based on software, data, and AI, and the way technology stacks are used to drive scalable and predictable revenues.