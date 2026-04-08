Panel Discussion: Collaborative Ecosystems: Partnering with Big Tech, Marketplaces, Start-ups & Commerce Platforms
Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026
Panellists in this video:
+ Vivek Agarwal, Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards
+ Anand Jain, Director of Engineering, Meesho
+ Nitin Pulyani, SVP & Head of Product, Cashfree Payments
+ Pranjal Singh, Staff Data Scientist, udaan
+ Chidambaran Subramanian, Director of Technology, InCred
+ Niladri Das, Managing Director, Niladvantage Technologies Pvt Ltd
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Vivek Agarwal, Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards:
+ AI is dramatically accelerating development cycles, enabling teams to experiment across multiple business verticals and build products at a speed that was not possible earlier.
[2] Anand Jain, Director of Engineering, Meesho:
+ Digital marketplaces can only scale through strong collaboration with suppliers, logistics partners, and technology providers to create a truly integrated ecosystem.
[3] Mayank Juneja, Architect, Cashfree Payments:
+ Instead of building everything in-house, engineering teams should focus on their core business while leveraging specialised platforms that continuously innovate in their domain.
[4] Pranjal Singh, Staff Data Scientist, udaan:
+ AI is shifting engineers from pure coding to more system-level thinking, allowing teams to focus on designing scalable solutions rather than writing repetitive code.
[5] Chidambaran Subramanian, Director of Technology, InCred:
+ With AI dramatically shortening development cycles, organisations must rethink how quickly they deliver value because customer expectations and feedback loops are becoming much faster.
[6] Niladri Das, Managing Director, Niladvantage Technologies Pvt Ltd:
+ Collaborating with emerging startups can often unlock faster innovation than relying only on established vendors or building everything internally.