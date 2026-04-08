Panel Discussion: Collaborative Ecosystems: Partnering with Big Tech, Marketplaces, Start-ups & Commerce Platforms

Panellists in this video:

+ Vivek Agarwal, Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards

+ Anand Jain, Director of Engineering, Meesho

+ Nitin Pulyani, SVP & Head of Product, Cashfree Payments

+ Pranjal Singh, Staff Data Scientist, udaan

+ Chidambaran Subramanian, Director of Technology, InCred

+ Niladri Das, Managing Director, Niladvantage Technologies Pvt Ltd

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Vivek Agarwal, Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards:

+ AI is dramatically accelerating development cycles, enabling teams to experiment across multiple business verticals and build products at a speed that was not possible earlier.

[2] Anand Jain, Director of Engineering, Meesho:

+ Digital marketplaces can only scale through strong collaboration with suppliers, logistics partners, and technology providers to create a truly integrated ecosystem.

[3] Mayank Juneja, Architect, Cashfree Payments:

+ Instead of building everything in-house, engineering teams should focus on their core business while leveraging specialised platforms that continuously innovate in their domain.

[4] Pranjal Singh, Staff Data Scientist, udaan:

+ AI is shifting engineers from pure coding to more system-level thinking, allowing teams to focus on designing scalable solutions rather than writing repetitive code.

[5] Chidambaran Subramanian, Director of Technology, InCred:

+ With AI dramatically shortening development cycles, organisations must rethink how quickly they deliver value because customer expectations and feedback loops are becoming much faster.

[6] Niladri Das, Managing Director, Niladvantage Technologies Pvt Ltd:

+ Collaborating with emerging startups can often unlock faster innovation than relying only on established vendors or building everything internally.