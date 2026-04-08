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Panel Discussion: Collaborative Ecosystems: Partnering with Big Tech, Marketplaces, Start-ups & Commerce Platforms

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit
By Express Computer
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Panellists in this video:
+ Vivek Agarwal, Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards
+ Anand Jain, Director of Engineering, Meesho
+ Nitin Pulyani, SVP & Head of Product, Cashfree Payments
+ Pranjal Singh, Staff Data Scientist, udaan
+ Chidambaran Subramanian, Director of Technology, InCred
+ Niladri Das, Managing Director, Niladvantage Technologies Pvt Ltd
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] Vivek Agarwal, Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards:
+ AI is dramatically accelerating development cycles, enabling teams to experiment across multiple business verticals and build products at a speed that was not possible earlier.

[2] Anand Jain, Director of Engineering, Meesho:
+ Digital marketplaces can only scale through strong collaboration with suppliers, logistics partners, and technology providers to create a truly integrated ecosystem.

[3] Mayank Juneja, Architect, Cashfree Payments:
+ Instead of building everything in-house, engineering teams should focus on their core business while leveraging specialised platforms that continuously innovate in their domain.

[4] Pranjal Singh, Staff Data Scientist, udaan:
+ AI is shifting engineers from pure coding to more system-level thinking, allowing teams to focus on designing scalable solutions rather than writing repetitive code.

[5] Chidambaran Subramanian, Director of Technology, InCred:
+ With AI dramatically shortening development cycles, organisations must rethink how quickly they deliver value because customer expectations and feedback loops are becoming much faster.

[6] Niladri Das, Managing Director, Niladvantage Technologies Pvt Ltd:
+ Collaborating with emerging startups can often unlock faster innovation than relying only on established vendors or building everything internally.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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