Speaker in this video:

Ramesh Gururaja, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products and Growth, Flipkart

Topic: The Integrated Commerce Experience: Designing Seamless Journeys Across Cohorts, Content and Conversation

Key Highlights:

[1] The traditional e-commerce journey of search, filter, and browse is rapidly evolving into a more intelligent and conversational discovery experience.

[2] Today’s commerce experience sits at the intersection of cohorts, content, and conversation.

[3] Gen Z is fundamentally reshaping e-commerce behaviour, prioritising trends and influencers over traditional brand loyalty.

[4] Short-form, story-driven content is becoming the primary driver of product discovery and engagement in digital commerce.

[5] As conversational interfaces become the new entry point to commerce, platforms must balance intelligence, latency, and cost to scale effectively.