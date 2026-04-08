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Ramesh Gururaja, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products and Growth, Flipkart

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Ramesh Gururaja, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products and Growth, Flipkart

Topic: The Integrated Commerce Experience: Designing Seamless Journeys Across Cohorts, Content and Conversation

Key Highlights:
[1] The traditional e-commerce journey of search, filter, and browse is rapidly evolving into a more intelligent and conversational discovery experience.

[2] Today’s commerce experience sits at the intersection of cohorts, content, and conversation.

[3] Gen Z is fundamentally reshaping e-commerce behaviour, prioritising trends and influencers over traditional brand loyalty.

[4] Short-form, story-driven content is becoming the primary driver of product discovery and engagement in digital commerce.

[5] As conversational interfaces become the new entry point to commerce, platforms must balance intelligence, latency, and cost to scale effectively.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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