Ramesh Gururaja, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products and Growth, Flipkart
Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026
Speaker in this video:
Ramesh Gururaja, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products and Growth, Flipkart
Topic: The Integrated Commerce Experience: Designing Seamless Journeys Across Cohorts, Content and Conversation
Key Highlights:
[1] The traditional e-commerce journey of search, filter, and browse is rapidly evolving into a more intelligent and conversational discovery experience.
[2] Today’s commerce experience sits at the intersection of cohorts, content, and conversation.
[3] Gen Z is fundamentally reshaping e-commerce behaviour, prioritising trends and influencers over traditional brand loyalty.
[4] Short-form, story-driven content is becoming the primary driver of product discovery and engagement in digital commerce.
[5] As conversational interfaces become the new entry point to commerce, platforms must balance intelligence, latency, and cost to scale effectively.