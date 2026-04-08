Panel Discussion: Sustainable Digital Growth & Commerce: Balancing Scale and Responsibility

Panellists in this video::

+ Kumkar Saurabh, CIO, Captain Fresh

+ Anand Mahalingam, Vice President, Data Science, Go Digit General Insurance

+ Rajeev Koul, Vice President, CtrlS

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Dr Saurabh Kumar, CIO, Captain Fresh:

+ Governance must evolve alongside speed and scale, because without a strong governance foundation, it becomes impossible to build trust or sustain long-term digital growth.

[2] Anand Mahalingam, Vice President, Data Science, Go Digit General Insurance:

+ As organisations scale from tens to thousands of employees, governance frameworks become essential to maintain decision velocity, trust, and operational efficiency.

[3] Rajeev Koul, Vice President, CtrlS:

+ In large-scale digital infrastructure such as data centres, strong governance ensures compliance across geographies while enabling sustainable and responsible growth.