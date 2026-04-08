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Panel Discussion: Sustainable Digital Growth & Commerce: Balancing Scale and Responsibility

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit
By Express Computer
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Panellists in this video::
+ Kumkar Saurabh, CIO, Captain Fresh
+ Anand Mahalingam, Vice President, Data Science, Go Digit General Insurance
+ Rajeev Koul, Vice President, CtrlS
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] Dr Saurabh Kumar, CIO, Captain Fresh:
+ Governance must evolve alongside speed and scale, because without a strong governance foundation, it becomes impossible to build trust or sustain long-term digital growth.

[2] Anand Mahalingam, Vice President, Data Science, Go Digit General Insurance:
+ As organisations scale from tens to thousands of employees, governance frameworks become essential to maintain decision velocity, trust, and operational efficiency.

[3] Rajeev Koul, Vice President, CtrlS:
+ In large-scale digital infrastructure such as data centres, strong governance ensures compliance across geographies while enabling sustainable and responsible growth.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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