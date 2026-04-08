Fireside Chat with Eva Saiwal, Head of Cyber Risk and Insurance, Policybazaar for Business

Speaker in this video:

Eva Saiwal, Head of Cyber Risk and Insurance, Policybazaar for Business

Moderated by Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Cybersecurity for Digital Natives & Commerce Ecosystems: Building Trust in a Connected World

Key Highlights:

[1] Most cyber insurance claims today are not due to technology failures but because of human errors such as phishing or compromised credentials.

[2] Cyber insurance should not be viewed as just a procurement exercise but as part of a broader organisational approach to cyber risk management.

[3] For many small and mid-sized companies, a single cyber breach can wipe out a significant portion of their annual revenue.

[4] The biggest gap in cyber risk maturity in India exists between tier-one cities and smaller markets where awareness and preparedness remain limited.

[5] Building a strong cybersecurity culture through employee awareness and simulated breach exercises is critical to reducing organisational risk.