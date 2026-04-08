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Fireside Chat with Eva Saiwal, Head of Cyber Risk and Insurance, Policybazaar for Business

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Eva Saiwal, Head of Cyber Risk and Insurance, Policybazaar for Business

Moderated by Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Cybersecurity for Digital Natives & Commerce Ecosystems: Building Trust in a Connected World

Key Highlights:
[1] Most cyber insurance claims today are not due to technology failures but because of human errors such as phishing or compromised credentials.

[2] Cyber insurance should not be viewed as just a procurement exercise but as part of a broader organisational approach to cyber risk management.

[3] For many small and mid-sized companies, a single cyber breach can wipe out a significant portion of their annual revenue.

[4] The biggest gap in cyber risk maturity in India exists between tier-one cities and smaller markets where awareness and preparedness remain limited.

[5] Building a strong cybersecurity culture through employee awareness and simulated breach exercises is critical to reducing organisational risk.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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