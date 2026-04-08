Fireside Chat with Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, Head of Product Management & Design, Myntra

Speaker in this video:

Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, Head of Product Management & Design, Myntra

Moderated by Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Topic: AI-Driven Innovation in Commerce: Powering the Next Wave of Digital Disruption

Key Highlights:

[1] AI innovation in commerce must balance disruption with user behaviour, because the real question is how much change users can realistically absorb.

[2] In fashion commerce, AI should enhance inspiration and visualisation, helping users see complete looks rather than just individual product recommendations.

[3] Successful AI adoption requires experimentation, but the real goal is building products that scale for the majority of users, not just niche segments.

[4] Across the e-commerce funnel, from homepage personalisation to search, AI is increasingly powering highly algorithm-driven experiences tailored to each user.

[5] Inside organisations, AI copilots are transforming how work gets done, enabling teams to accomplish significantly more with the same resources.