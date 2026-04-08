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Fireside Chat with Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, Head of Product Management & Design, Myntra

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, Head of Product Management & Design, Myntra

Moderated by Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Topic: AI-Driven Innovation in Commerce: Powering the Next Wave of Digital Disruption

Key Highlights:
[1] AI innovation in commerce must balance disruption with user behaviour, because the real question is how much change users can realistically absorb.

[2] In fashion commerce, AI should enhance inspiration and visualisation, helping users see complete looks rather than just individual product recommendations.

[3] Successful AI adoption requires experimentation, but the real goal is building products that scale for the majority of users, not just niche segments.

[4] Across the e-commerce funnel, from homepage personalisation to search, AI is increasingly powering highly algorithm-driven experiences tailored to each user.

[5] Inside organisations, AI copilots are transforming how work gets done, enabling teams to accomplish significantly more with the same resources.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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