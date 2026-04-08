Speaker in this video:

Harish Rama Rao, SVP Engineering, ACKO

Topic: Scaling Digital Natives & Commerce Platforms: From Start-ups to Global Leaders

Key Highlights:

[1] Companies that scale successfully think platform-first from day one rather than treating platforms as an afterthought.

[2] Many organisations fall into the scaling trap by patching systems instead of building strong architectural foundations early.

[3] A scalable digital architecture requires three clear layers, platform, products built on top of it, and growth pods that accelerate business outcomes.

[4] True global scale demands systems that are flexible enough to adapt to different regulatory, operational, and market conditions.

[5] Start-ups should hire for the company they aspire to become, not just for the company they are today.