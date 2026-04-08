Harish Rama Rao, SVP Engineering, ACKO
Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026
Speaker in this video:
Harish Rama Rao, SVP Engineering, ACKO
Topic: Scaling Digital Natives & Commerce Platforms: From Start-ups to Global Leaders
Key Highlights:
[1] Companies that scale successfully think platform-first from day one rather than treating platforms as an afterthought.
[2] Many organisations fall into the scaling trap by patching systems instead of building strong architectural foundations early.
[3] A scalable digital architecture requires three clear layers, platform, products built on top of it, and growth pods that accelerate business outcomes.
[4] True global scale demands systems that are flexible enough to adapt to different regulatory, operational, and market conditions.
[5] Start-ups should hire for the company they aspire to become, not just for the company they are today.