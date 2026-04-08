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Harish Rama Rao, SVP Engineering, ACKO

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Harish Rama Rao, SVP Engineering, ACKO

Topic: Scaling Digital Natives & Commerce Platforms: From Start-ups to Global Leaders

Key Highlights:
[1] Companies that scale successfully think platform-first from day one rather than treating platforms as an afterthought.

[2] Many organisations fall into the scaling trap by patching systems instead of building strong architectural foundations early.

[3] A scalable digital architecture requires three clear layers, platform, products built on top of it, and growth pods that accelerate business outcomes.

[4] True global scale demands systems that are flexible enough to adapt to different regulatory, operational, and market conditions.

[5] Start-ups should hire for the company they aspire to become, not just for the company they are today.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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